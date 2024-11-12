Wolf Hall star set to play Dumbledore in the HBO Harry Potter series - report

Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore is a bit like the Doctor in Doctor Who at this point, with several actors portraying him in Harry Potter projects over the years. From the late greats Richard Harris and Michael Gambon to Jude Law in the movie prequels Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - the role has been played by some acting giants - so who will follow in their footsteps in the HBO series?

According to Variety, Wolf Hall star Mark Rylance is at the very top of bosses' wishlist to portray Hogwarts' twinkly-eyed headmaster in their highly-anticipated adaptation of the novels by JK Rowling.

According to the publication, Warner Bros Television has yet to enter negotiations with the star, but has reached out to gauge interest. Speaking about the report, a HBO representative told Variety: "We appreciate that such a high profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals."

Mark is a hugely prolific, Oscar-winning actor best known for his theatre, film and TV work, including Bridge of Spies, Jerusalem, Richard III and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Mark Rylance in Wolf Hall season 2

Chernobyl star Jared Harris - who is also the son of the original Dumbledore actor Richard Harris - opened up about being approached for the TV role, but turned it down, saying: "No, thank you… Also, I mean, why do it? I don't understand. The films were fantastic – leave them alone."

The story follows a young boy named Harry Potter who discovers that he is a famous wizard on his 11th birthday, taking him to a magical boarding school where he meets his best friend Ron and Hermione and has countless adventures - most involving the evil wizard Voldemort who is determined to kill Harry.

© Getty Richard Harris as Albus Dumbledore

The show plans to air over a ten-year period, each season adapting one of the seven novels in the series. Show bosses recently announced an open casting call to find Harry, Ron and Hermione, asking for children aged 9 to 11 to audition.

Channing Dungey, the chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, opened up about plans to make the show, saying: "It’s an unbelievable dream, honestly, and as somebody who is a huge fan of books, the opportunity to get to explore them in maybe a little bit more in-depth than you can in just a two-hour film, that’s the whole reason we’re on this journey."