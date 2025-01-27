The White Lotus season 3 trailer is here - but fans have same complaint

The White Lotus' much-anticipated season three trailer has finally been released, and sees families and relationships fall apart while in the Thailand resort - with seasons one and two taking place in Hawaii and Italy respectively.

While the trailer, which confirmed the show will be released on 17 February - starred Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Aimee Lou Wood and Blackpink star Lisa and looks ncredible, teasing chaos for the hotel's guests, fans took to social media to make the same complaint.

WATCH: The White Lotus returns for season 3

Taking to X, one person wrote: "I have hope because the cast seems pretty strong but it just won’t be the same without Jennifer Coolidge."

Another person added: "WHERE is Jennifer Coolidge? You could’ve made her come back in some plot twist kinda way?!" A third penned: "Looks strange without Jennifer Coolidge... sorry." Another fan simply wrote: "Jennifer Coolidge's absence will be felt."

© Getty The White Lotus has been a huge success

Jennifer's character Tanya is missing from the third season as - and spoiler alert for anyone who still needs to watch season two - she was killed off in the finale.

After realising that her husband had set her up to be murdered on holiday to land her incredible fortune, Tanya goes on a killing spree, killing everyone who had planned to kill her in order to save herself - but knocks herself out while escaping onto a dinghy and drowns.

Speaking about missing season three, she told Today.com: "I’m jealous of everyone that’s going. I just want to stress that I'm not a good sport about it, but there’s nothing I can do.

© Getty Fans complained about Jennifer's absence

"When they kill you, you have to accept it. Because it means they’re not calling for your costume sizes or anything. It’s over! I have to get another thing. I have to make another thing happen, I guess. But am I sad? I just want to say in all honesty, I’m very sad I’m not in it."

© Fabio Lovino/HBO Season two was set in Italy

Speaking about how her death made sense for the show, she added: "Mike was looking for a big Italian opera ending, and it was big and dramatic. So he wanted me to die for many reasons. But I also think Tanya’s a lot. Maybe people would get sick of her in another season. Maybe people would be like, 'Oh, my God. Get rid of Tanya!'"