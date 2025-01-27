Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The White Lotus season 3 trailer is here - but fans have same complaint
Subscribe
The White Lotus season 3 trailer is here - but fans have same complaint
The White Lotus season 3

The White Lotus season 3 trailer is here - but fans have same complaint

Will you be watching season three? 

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
3 minutes ago
Share this:

The White Lotus' much-anticipated season three trailer has finally been released, and sees families and relationships fall apart while in the Thailand resort - with seasons one and two taking place in Hawaii and Italy respectively. 

While the trailer, which confirmed the show will be released on 17 February - starred Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Aimee Lou Wood and Blackpink star Lisa and looks ncredible, teasing chaos for the hotel's guests, fans took to social media to make the same complaint.

WATCH: The White Lotus returns for season 3

Taking to X, one person wrote: "I have hope because the cast seems pretty strong but it just won’t be the same without Jennifer Coolidge."

Another person added: "WHERE is Jennifer Coolidge?  You could’ve made her come back in some plot twist kinda way?!" A third penned: "Looks strange without Jennifer Coolidge... sorry." Another fan simply wrote: "Jennifer Coolidge's absence will be felt." 

Sydney Sweeney, Natasha Rothwell, Mike White, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge and Alexandra Daddario won an Emmy at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, 2022© Getty
The White Lotus has been a huge success

Jennifer's character Tanya is missing from the third season as - and spoiler alert for anyone who still needs to watch season two - she was killed off in the finale. 

After realising that her husband had set her up to be murdered on holiday to land her incredible fortune, Tanya goes on a killing spree, killing everyone who had planned to kill her in order to save herself - but knocks herself out while escaping onto a dinghy and drowns. 

Speaking about missing season three, she told Today.com: "I’m jealous of everyone that’s going. I just want to stress that I'm not a good sport about it, but there’s nothing I can do. 

Jennifer Coolidge holds her awards for Outstanding Performance by A Female actor in a Drama Series for White Lotus and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for The White Lotus during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Award, held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on February 26th, 2023© Getty
Fans complained about Jennifer's absence

"When they kill you, you have to accept it. Because it means they’re not calling for your costume sizes or anything. It’s over! I have to get another thing. I have to make another thing happen, I guess. But am I sad? I just want to say in all honesty, I’m very sad I’m not in it." 

Daphne, Harper, Ethan and Cameron in White Lotus© Fabio Lovino/HBO
Season two was set in Italy

Speaking about how her death made sense for the show, she added: "Mike was looking for a big Italian opera ending, and it was big and dramatic. So he wanted me to die for many reasons. But I also think Tanya’s a lot. Maybe people would get sick of her in another season. Maybe people would be like, 'Oh, my God. Get rid of Tanya!'" 

Sign up to Off Camera for all the gossip and goings-on from the wonderful world of TV and film

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More