Love Is Blind season 8: Did Taylor and Daniel stay together after Instagram drama?

Love Is Blind season eight spoiled us with six episodes from the pods, as single men and women tried to find love without ever knowing what the person on the other side of the wall looked like.

But episode six ended on a major cliffhanger, as it was revealed that Taylor Haag believed that her fiance Daniel Hastings had previously followed her on Instagram, and may have known what she looked like the entire time.

The experiment relies on the trust that neither person on either side of the wall knows what the other person looks like, and if contestants feel they may know who someone is, they need to tell production.

At the end of episode six, Taylor and Daniel met, and Daniel proposed again, in person. But as the episode ended, Taylor called him to a meeting in the hotel lobby the next morning.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Daniel Hastings and Taylor Haag sit next to each other in episode 806 of Love Is Blind

What did Taylor say to Daniel?

"I have this overwhelming feeling [that] when the doors opened last night because it was not the first time he saw me. I believe he knew exactly what I looked like the entire time we were talking through the wall," Taylor said on a voiceover, before she was seen talking face to face with Daniel.

"I am pretty confident you had followed me on Instagram not long before coming here," she said, before the episode ended.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Taylor believed Daniel had already seen her

Episode seven then opened with the conversation, and Taylor telling Daniel: "All the things we talked about were on my profile - being a registered nurse, family, faith, and we had mutual people when I looked at your profile – and it really scares me."

"Seeing the doors open is the first time I saw what you looked like," Daniel replied, insisting that he did not remember following her on Instagram and that he would have "told production" if he felt any recollection.

"It's very possible at one point I followed you and then unfollowed you, it's possible," Daniel said when Taylor shared that she had a "followers app so I can see who has followed me and unfollowed me".

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Daniel sits in the pods in Love Is Blind

Daniel continued: "I don't know why I would have [followed you]. I don't remember it. I remember faces and I would remember if I saw you… cheating the system? I wouldn't have done it, I would be the [expletive] of people if I went through that whole thing knowing what you looked like and not telling anyone, and I hope you know I am not this person."

Daniel's Christmas photo

They had also bonded over Christmas, and Taylor revealed her suspicion was aroused because of one Instagram photo she remembered browsing on his Instagram: Daniel in front of a chimney at Christmas, holding a book and a cat.

Did Daniel follow Taylor?

Production then gave Taylor back her phone for her to check the app and as she asked for the WiFi password there was silence. "Anybody?" she asked before, in sync, they both joked: "Bueller?"

"I wish I could say with 100% certainty that I did not follow you but I don't know, if I am there, I just hope you know I came in with nothing," Daniel repeated.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Daniel proposed to Taylor in episode six

Taylor then scrolled through the app and was unable to find Daniel in the list.

She apologized and Daniel refused to accept the apology, insisting she had done nothing wrong.

"Please don't feel crazy," he told her, before asking if her feelings had changed and "promising" that he did not recall ever following her.Daniel then asked if she would be happy to still go to Honduras for the next part of the experiment, and Taylor agreed.

Did Taylor and Daniel go to Honduras?

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Daniel and Taylor did go to Honduras

After their first night in Honduras, a selfie video they took revealed that their night was "G-rated" and that they thumb-wrestled until 1am.

Conversations about the conflict arose on their first day, but they spoke about how it was a good example of how they would resolve future issues, and Taylor thanked him for his patience with her.

Daniel, 29, later told Sara Carton that he would have been a "scumbag" if he had known what Taylor looked like, and that the experience made them "stronger" as a couple.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Wil Daniel and Taylor make it to the aisle?

In episode nine, Taylor and Daniel met each other's parents, and despite Taylor's mom Connie's hesitation, she and Taylor's dad, Dan, gave their blessing for his proposal.

At the end of episode nine, the pair were on track to walk down the aisle and say "yes" to marriage, but with two more episodes to go, who knows what can happen next?

Love Is Blind season 8 is airing on Netflix now