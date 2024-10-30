From Taylor and Garrett to Nick and Hannah: Which Love Is Blind season 7 couples got married?

Relationship status: Split

It wasn't to be for Marissa and Ramses, who ended their engagement in the days before their wedding.

Despite the scenes in Cabo appearing to reveal they had connected instantly and were very much enjoying their time together away from the pods, in the real world Ramses soon revealed he had been having doubts for some time.

He also raised red flags with viewers when he told Marissa he did not enjoy using condoms, and expressed concern that her PMS and vitamin D deficiency would impact his sex life.

Ultimately, although Ramses insisted it was "me not you," he told Marissa that "it’s about your energy and my energy living and coexisting in the same space".

"I think you shouldn’t have come to this experience," she said through tears, calling it the worst day of her life. "It's very clear that you need to live with someone for a long time before you even marry them."