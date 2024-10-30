From Taylor and Garrett to Nick and Hannah: Which Love Is Blind season 7 couples got married?

Netflix reality show Love Is Blind continues to dominate our TV screens, and the season seven finale last week saw the conclusion of the five relationships we had followed from the pods to Cabo and back toWashington DC.
But who made it down the aisle and said "I do"?
Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis
Relationship status: Married
Despite a major hiccup, when Tyler told Ashley he had fathered children through IVF for a lesbian couple he was friends with, these two seemed solid from day one.
They connected in the pods, and Tyler was actively and intentionally open with his emotions and feelings towards Ashley. After he dropped his bombshell – tune in to the reunion to see if he was telling the truth about the children not knowing who he was – Ashley came around and realized her love for him was too strong to let it go.
It seemed inevitable that they would tie the knot, and they did, with Tyler the first to say "I do".
"Ashley, from the moment I heard your voice, I knew something was special about you. You’ve become my confidant, my joy, and my greatest adventure. You’ve shown me what love truly is," he said through tears."With you, every day is a new chapter, and I can’t wait to fill the pages of our love story together."
Ashley then said "I do," adding: "My Tyler, the man who makes me feel soft, adored, and protected, heart and body. I’ve never felt a love this pure, yet fierce. I feel like we can do anything in life as long as we have each other."
Marissa George and Ramses Prashad
Relationship status: Split
It wasn't to be for Marissa and Ramses, who ended their engagement in the days before their wedding.
Despite the scenes in Cabo appearing to reveal they had connected instantly and were very much enjoying their time together away from the pods, in the real world Ramses soon revealed he had been having doubts for some time.
He also raised red flags with viewers when he told Marissa he did not enjoy using condoms, and expressed concern that her PMS and vitamin D deficiency would impact his sex life.
Ultimately, although Ramses insisted it was "me not you," he told Marissa that "it’s about your energy and my energy living and coexisting in the same space".
"I think you shouldn’t have come to this experience," she said through tears, calling it the worst day of her life. "It's very clear that you need to live with someone for a long time before you even marry them."
Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans
Relationship status: Married
Taylor and Garrett had been all in on each other from early on in the pods, and they both made it down the aisle, with only a few wobbles on the way.
Once she received her blessing from her worried mom and dad it was full steam ahead, and their ceremony left everyone close to tears.
"To find the connection that we have in the pods and to find that feeling that I hadn’t felt before and that I never thought I would ever find... I did not think it was possible to feel this way," said Garrett in his vows.
"I told you every day since the pods that I love you, and I’ll continue to tell you that every day... You mean the world to me. I promise to always be there for you."
"You lovingly challenge me and make me wanna be better every day. And I feel that with you as my partner, there truly isn’t anything we can do," Taylor responded.
"You’ve made me realize that I just hadn’t opened up to finding the right person, and now I see an incredibly bright future together."
"Garrett, you truly are one of a kind. I’m so lucky and so thrilled to have you as the partner for the rest of our days," she concluded. "I really caught the big fish."
Monica Davis and Stephen Richardson
Relationship status: Split
It wasn't to be for Monica and Stephen after she discovered he had been sexting "very dirty, kinky" messages with another woman after they returned to DC.
He owned up to his mistakes and she ended the relationship.
Alex Byrd and Tim Godbee
Relationship status: Split
Alex and Tim were the second couple to end their engagement after several days back in Washington DC.
They had faced a verbal fight in Mexico that was never aired, but the aftermath revealed it had left Tim so upset he refused to stay in their suite.
In DC, when Tim's parents visited, he reached a breaking point after it was claimed Alex had decided to take a nap instead of spending time with them, leaving Tim annoyed.
Their relationship ended with Tim telling Alex: "I’m glad we can a least agree that I don’t ever want to see you again," as she calmly kept eating her food.
Hannah Jiles and Nick Dorka
Relationship status: Split
Hannah had been unsure about Nick even when they were still in the pods, but went against her friends' advice and said yes to his proposal.
In the real world, she remained uncertain of if they were the right fit, judging him for his perceived weaknesses including details of their bedroom activities, that he lived with his parents to save money, and that he didn't know how to make pasta.
She ended the romance the day they were supposed to try on gowns and suits, after he met her friends and were left unimpressed.
Hannah has since acknowledged she treated Nick unfairly, telling People: "Watching it back, it's a lot ... The way I acted was very cruel and it was very demeaning towards him. I wish I didn't do it that way."