Fiona Bruce chokes up as she announces death of well-loved colleague live on air

Question Time host Fiona Bruce became emotional during Thursday night's episode as she announced the death of a BBC colleague.

The 60-year-old's voice trembled as she shared the devastating news of the passing of producer Alison Fuller, who had worked on the show for 27 years.

WATCH: Fiona Bruce announces colleague's death

"I just want to say before we go," Fiona began before becoming teary. "But very sadly last week we lost a well loved producer..." she continued, before pausing and saying: "Oh my gosh, I'm going to go."

She continued: "One of Question Time's longest-serving producers, Alison Fuller, she worked on this programme for something like 27 years.

© BBC Fiona Bruce choked up as she announced the sad news on Question Time

"She was responsible for recruiting audiences like you and we reckon she spoke to something like, well over 100,000 audience members in that time," explained Fiona.

Closing out the programme, the journalist revealed that Alison died after a "very short and sudden illness". "We are all shocked by her death," said Fiona, adding: "I just want to say send my love to Ali's family."

Fiona has been a journalist at the BBC since 1990 and took over as the host of Question Time from David Dimbleby in January 2019, who fronted the show for 25 years.

© Anna Gordon/BBC Fiona Bruce also hosts Antiques Roadshow

Fiona has also presented Antiques Roadshow on BBC One for 16 years, as well as hosting the successful arts series Fake Or Fortune? since 2000.

When she joined Question Time, Fiona said in a statement: "It is an honour to be asked to take on one of the great political programmes of the BBC. Particularly at a time of such historic change for the UK and tumult at Westminster.

"For many years Question Time has been presented by one of my television heroes, so I am thrilled and not a little daunted to be stepping into his shoes. But it is a programme I have watched for as long as I can remember and have long wanted to be part of. I can’t wait to get started."

© BBC Fiona has worked for the BBC since 1990

Fiona began her career at the BBC as a researcher on Panorama, before becoming a reporter on prime-time current affairs shows, including Newsnight and Panorama. She spent four years as a presenter and reporter on her own investigative series, Real Story.

Fiona is also a regular face of BBC's News at Six and News at Ten.