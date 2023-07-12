BBC presenters with the highest salaries – top 5 revealed

Every year the BBC releases its annual salary report, revealing the highest-earning presenters within the broadcasting company. In keeping with tradition, the 2022-23 list has officially been published online, and you might be surprised at the results. Want to find out what your favourite stars are putting in the bank? These are the top five earners at the BBC this year…

Gary Lineker

Gary Lineker is the BBC's highest-paid presenter. As a result of his duties on Match of the Day as well as his coverage of major sporting events including the Premier League, FA Cup and World Cup 2022, he earns between £1,350,000-£1,354,999 per year.

© Photo: BBC Gary Lineker is the highest-earning presenter at the BBC

Based on the BBC's report, the 62-year-old's salary for 2023 is exactly the same as it was in 2022. However, it does indicate a pay decrease from Gary's 2020-21 salary of £1,360,000-£1,364,999.

Fans may be surprised to learn that BBC stars Graham Norton and Claudia Winkleman have not been included on this year's list. However, it's worth noting that their shows are produced by companies like BBC studios which are technically run externally to the BBC.

Zoe Ball

Zoe Ball has become a household name thanks to her gig on Radio 2's Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, and she also led the Radio 2 Terry Wogan Tribute.

Snagging the second spot on the list of BBC's highest-paid presenters, Zoe is currently receiving £980,000-£984,999. Much like her colleague, Gary Lineker, the mum-of-two's salary has remained exactly the same as it was last year.

© Stuart C. Wilson Radio 2 star Zoe Ball received the second highest salary

Back in 2020-21, Zoe was taking home a slightly higher income of £1,130,000-£1,134,999.

Alan Shearer

Match of the Day star Alan Shearer has snagged a spot in the top three. For his work on the popular football show, plus his coverage of the Premier League, FA Cup and World Cup 2022, he has a salary of £445,000-£449,999.

© Getty Alan Shearer earns £445,000-£449,999 each year

Alan's earnings remain the same as they were between 2021 and 2022.

Huw Edwards

In fourth place, Huw Edwards is paid between £435,000-£439,999 by the BBC. While he typically covers the News at Six and News at Ten, the 61-year-old has taken on a number of additional news specials recently, including coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

© Getty Huw Edwards is the highest-earning presenter to have received a pay rise this year

According to the report, Huw is the highest-earning presenter to have received a pay increase this year. From 2021-22, he was paid £410,000-£414,999 per year, meaning that the TV star has banked a pay rise of £25,000 for 2023.

Stephen Nolan

Irish presenter Stephen Nolan is known and loved for presenting The Nolan Show on Radio Ulster, Nolan Live on BBC One (Northern Ireland) and The Stephen Nolan Show on 5 Live.

© BBC Stephen Nolan has the fifth highest salary

As a result, the 49-year-old receives £400,000-£404,999 per annum.