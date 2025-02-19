Downton Abbey star's hit drama to return with new series - details

The BBC's hit drama Vigil is returning with a third series. Downton Abbey's Rose Leslie and Doctor Foster star Suranne Jones will reprise their roles as DI Kirsten Longacre and DCI Amy Silva in the new season, which will see the two detectives take on a brand new mystery.

The upcoming episodes will follow the pair as they head to a remote Arctic research station, where a member of a covert British special forces mission has been shot dead.

WATCH: Have you caught up on series 2?

The synopsis continues: "Amy and Kirsten will need to catch the killer and diffuse a potential international confrontation, driven by a land-grab for energy and resources in the changing polar climate, with both their careers and relationship on the line."

The series is due to start filming in Scotland later this year.

© Mark Mainz/World Productions LTD Suranne Jones as Amy Silva and Rose Leslie as Kirsten Longacre in Vigil

In a statement, Suranne said she "can't wait" to return to the show and to "see our brilliant team in Scotland and work with Rose again". She added: "I'm sure it will be a thrill of a ride."

Meanwhile, Rose said: "I can't wait to get stuck into another season of Vigil, to work with the wonderful Suranne Jones again and our brilliant crew. And this time, Kirsten will get to pack her bags and join Amy on what's set to be Vigil's most high-stakes mission yet!"

The first series premiered in 2021 and saw DCI Silva investigate a murder on a navy submarine in Scottish waters. The second season, which aired in 2023, focused on a deadly drone attack.

© World Productions LTD/Mark Mainz The show is returning with a third season

The hit thriller is one of the UK's most successful dramas this decade, with season two launching to nearly nine million viewers and was in the BBC's top three most watched dramas of the year.

Writer Tom Edge shared his anticipation in a statement. "I'm delighted that Suranne and Rose are returning for a new adventure," he said.

"In our third season we travel to the frozen north where the world's great powers are competing to secure advantages as the ice melts. With a brilliant cast and crew assembling to make the show, we hope to deliver an epic investigation that shines a light on issues that will shape the world we all live in."

Ahead of series two, Suranne spoke about the similarities between herself and Amy, revealing that she and her character are both "constantly trying to balance" their work and personal life.

© World Productions/Jamie Simpson Production begins later this year

"Being a woman who constantly wants to prove herself, feels a responsibility of many people," explained the actress. "When we're out filming and there's huge crews that are doing lots for us, I think Amy and I share that."

She continued: "I have a child, we share that. I am constantly trying to balance my life and my career. I've had issues with anxiety, which Amy has had. So there's a lot of things I can relate to. I think that's the beauty of finding the characters and going, 'That's the one'."