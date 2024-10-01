BBC Breakfast stars' jobs before they were famous: from Charlie Stayt to Carol Kirkwood

Long before she landed her presenting role at BBC Breakfast, Nina made her small-screen debut in the Christmas special of Casualty in 1997. The journalist shared a throwback photo from her time on the show back in 2022 in celebration of the BBC's 100th birthday. "Happy Birthday BBC. Howling at finding my first appearance with Auntie," she penned. "Casualty…a spiky teen in polyester, keeping boys a secret, causing parents endless headaches (v method for me in 1997 luvvies)."

After her Casualty gig, Nina made one-episode appearances in Heartbeat, Butterfly Collectors and The Cops in the late Nineties.

While she didn't pursue a career in acting, Nina later returned to TV screens in Moscow, beginning her broadcasting career on Russia Today. After stints at Channel M Breakfast, East Midlands Today and BBC North West Tonight, Nina eventually joined BBC Breakfast in 2018.