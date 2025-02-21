The Chase star Mark Labbett reveals why he's 'barred' from this hit reality show

The Chase star Mark Labbett has revealed why you'll never see him take to Strictly Come Dancing's iconic ballroom floor.

During a recent episode of the ITV quiz show, Mark went up against hopeful player Annaka, a trainee solicitor from Newton Abbot in Devon.

© ITV Annaka went up against The Beast in a recent episode

Telling host Bradley Walsh a bit about herself, Annaka spoke of her passion for dancing and shared her hopes of winning some money to spend on intensive dance training ahead of entering the Blackpool Open Amateur Dance Championships.

"I love Ballroom and Latin dancing. It's something I got into with my now-husband about eight years ago," explained the player.

After building £3,000 in the first round, Annaka went up against Mark - aka The Beast - for a chance to bank some cash.

© ITV Mark is steering clear of Strictly

"Good afternoon, Annaka," he said, before revealing why he'll be steering clear of Strictly. "Well, you quiz like I dance: it's not pretty and it's the reason I'm barred from Strictly."

Annaka replied: "Well, we'll have to see how I do in this round but I accept that my performance was pitiful."

© ITV The Chase has been on air since 2009

While fans won't be seeing Mark on Strictly anytime soon, the professional quizzer has appeared on plenty of other popular programmes, including Only Connect, University Challenge and Countdown.

Mark also appeared as a contestant on Who Wants to be a Millionaire? and walked away with an impressive £32,000 in 2006. See his winning moment below.

WATCH: Mark Labbett wins £32K on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

The Chase has become one of the nation's most-loved quiz shows since it first aired back in 2009. There are three rounds in the game, which kicks off with a series of quick-fire questions. Players then go up against a Chaser to bring the money down the board and into the joint prize pot.

© Shutterstock Bradley Walsh hosts The Chase and Beat the Chasers

At this stage, the contestant can opt for a higher or lower offer, which is chosen by the Chaser.

In the final round, the players attempt to build distance from the Chaser in another round of quick-fire questions, which lasts for two minutes. It's then the Chaser's turn and if they manage to catch the players, the chase is over. If they fail, the contestants split the prize money.

Mark has been a Chaser on the show since it first began. Shaun Wallace's The Dark Destroyer was also part of the original line-up.

Anne Hegery, or The Governess, joined the show in 2010. The following year saw the arrival of Paul Sinha, known as The Sinnerman, while Jenny Ryan, aka The Vixen, joined in 2015.

Darragh Ennis, who's known as The Menace, is the newest member, having joined the line-up in 2020 after competing as a player in 2017.

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV1 and ITVX.