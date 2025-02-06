The Chase: biggest jackpot wins of all time

Taking on the Chasers is no easy feat. Equipped with a panel of ruthless quizmasters, Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace and Anne Hegerty are almost impossible to beat.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Bradley Walsh recognises a contestant on The Chase

Since its premiere in 2009, Bradley Walsh has worked with countless contestants, many of whom have gone home empty-handed. But, on the rarest of occasions, he’s also celebrated the lucky few who left with a life-changing jackpot.

Here, we remember the contestants who made a fortune on the show…

1/ 4 © ITV Eden Eden Nash, a 20-year-old student, made history after winning £75,000. Having faced off against Darragh Ennis in 2021, Eden correctly answered 18 questions in the final chase, securing an impressive payout. "That is the highest ever single win in TV quiz show history - and you're only 20!" Bradley sad. "That is brilliant for a 20-year-old, amazing; you scored 18 - you must be happy with that. Extraordinary. Well played." Chaser Darragh congratulated Eden on his victory too, and commended him a year later on Twitter once the episode had aired. "I see it was me getting beaten by Eden on @ITVChase for £75k," he quipped. "What a great game he played, and I hope he squandered the money and had lots of fun."

2/ 4 © ITV Karen and Ian In an released in January 2025, dynamic duo, Karen and Ian secured a jaw-dropping prize. Marking the biggest win in the show's 16-year history, the pair took on Paul Sinha, better known as The Sinnerman, in a particularly tense chase. As the buzzer sounded, and Karen and Ian were declared the winners of a £100,000 pot, they were visibly shocked by their triumph. Even Bradley was left speechless, noting just how narrow the win was: "That was close. Six attempts to push back, only two executed. The chaser needed one," he marvelled.

3/ 4 © ITV Bryan, Laura and Julia During season 15, Bryan, Laura and Julia went head to head with Mark Labbett – aka The Beast. After bagging £120,000 between them, the trio shared a sweet hug, before receiving a whopping £40,000 each.