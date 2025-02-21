Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Anne Hegerty's surprise connection to Beat the Chasers player revealed - star shares 'proof'
Woman in black suit and red bow tie sitting on chair© ITV

The Governess was reunited with a familiar face in Thursday's episode

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
The latest episode of ITV's hit game show Beat the Chasers saw Anne Hegerty and Paul Sinha reunited with a familiar face. 

Contestants Jane, Jonathan, Chigozie, Michael and Oliver went up against the Sensational Six - The Sinnerman, The Beast, The Governess, The Menace, The Vixen and The Dark Destroyer – in an attempt to walk away with a big cash prize. 

Game show contestant in front of studio audience© ITV
Player Johnny has links to Paul and Anne

As second contestant Jonathan joined host Bradley Walsh on the stage, he was quickly recognised by Paul and Anne. 

"I think I know you, don't I?!" Paul asked, with Johnny explaining: "We met once before, yes. You hosted a quiz and I didn't do too well, but I'm here to right some wrongs!"

Man in black suit sitting on chair© ITV
Paul immediately recognised the contestant

Anne also chimed in, revealing her connection to the player. "This was the quiz where I won 50 quid," she said. 

After Johnny joked that Anne was "using her phone most of the time," Bradley quipped: "I've got to be honest, she was on the phone to me! I give her all the answers."

Taking to social media, Anne shared "proof" of her link to Johnny by posting a photo of the £50 cheque she took home from the quiz. 

"I can prove it about the fifty quid, too. #BeattheChasers," she captioned the post. 

WATCH: The Chase players make history with record-breaking win

Anne, who is nicknamed 'The Governess' on the show, first joined The Chase back in 2010 as the first female Chaser and has since become one of daytime TV's most recognisable faces. She made her on-screen debut back in 1988 as a contestant on Mastermind.

For those unfamiliar with the spin-off show, which first aired in 2020, it sees contestants from across the UK take on the Chasers for a chance to win big money. Each contestant has a chance to bank £5,000 in the cash builder, before choosing whether they want to go up against one, two, three, four, five or all six Chasers for a chance to win up to £100,000.

Anne Hegerty isn't leaving The Chase© ITV
Anne has been a Chaser since 2010

Questions are flipped between the contestant and the Chasers and if the players get a question wrong, the clock starts to run down. Whoever runs out of time first loses the game. 

Beat the Chasers airs on Thursday nights at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

