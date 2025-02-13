Darragh Ennis sparks fan reaction with new show away from The Chase

Darragh Ennis rose to fame as a quizzing guru on ITV's The Chase and its spin-off series, Beat the Chasers. Now he's made his name in showbiz, the Irish neuroscientist has taken on another on-screen gig away from the show.

The 44-year-old appeared on the new series of RTE's travel show, High Road, Low Road, which sees pairs of celebrities head to popular holiday destinations and faraway places for an epic adventure of discovery. But while both are headed to the same location, one enjoys a first-class, luxury experience while the other explores the area on a tight budget.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Darragh Ennis reveals the truth behind his break from The Chase

Darragh's episode, which aired on Tuesday, saw the star join comedian Justine Stafford on a trip to the Greek city of Thessaloniki, where The Chase star ended up cycling around the city on a tandem bike and singing karaoke.

The synopsis for the episode reads: "The Chase's Darragh Ennis and comedian Justine Stafford head off to the sun-soaked city of Thessaloniki, complete with Greek history, pirate ships, bee farms and tandem bikes."

© RTE / Instagram Darragh teamed up with comedian Justine Stafford on High Road, Low Road

Taking to social media, fans praised the banter between Darragh and Justine in the entertaining episode. One person wrote: " Now this episode of #highroadlowroad was brilliant. Loved @JustineStafford and #DarraghEnnis," while another added: "Great show, nice juggling skills and singing voice."

A third fan penned: "Great show, loved the banter between ye two," while a fourth added: "The high road definitely suits you @bonesgiles. Great episode."

© ITV Darragh is famed for his role on The Chase

Speaking about teaming up with Darragh on the show, Justine told RTE: "He is like a walking Wikipedia page, which is really helpful to have in Greece with all its history. I was just there for the craic."

She quipped: "I bring the craic, he brings the facts," adding: "It was a nice combo that way."

© ITV Darragh was a contestant on The Chase in 2017

Darragh is a familiar face on our screens thanks to his role on The Chase, where he goes by the nickname 'The Menace'. After competing on the show as a contestant in 2017, Darragh made history in 2020 as the first player to become a Chaser.

Darragh lives in Oxford, where he previously worked as a lab manager and researcher before giving up his day job following his TV success.

© Shutterstock Darragh with fellow Chasers Jenny Ryan, Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha, Shaun Wallace and host Bradley Walsh

"I was a lab manager and a researcher, but I gave that up," he told the Echo. "The lab that I worked in moved from Oxford to Glasgow and I just didn't go with them. It was a part-time job and it was a very hard job to do part-time so I've given it up."

High Road, Low Road airs on Tuesdays at 7pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.