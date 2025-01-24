The Chase stars' jobs away from the show

The professional quizzers on The Chase never fail to wow audiences with their encyclopaedic general knowledge on the hit ITV game show, where they're pitted against brave contestants hoping to walk away with thousands of pounds.

But what do the Chasers get up to when they're not filming the programme? Find out all about their jobs away from the show…

© ITV Darragh Ennis – The Menace When he's not putting contestants through their paces on The Chase, Darragh works as a lab manager and postdoctoral researcher in Neuroscience at the University of Oxford's Biochemistry Department. He previously worked at Concordia University in Montreal. According to the official website of Maynooth University, where Darragh studied, the neuroscientist's PhD in biology explored how to control insect pests in forestry through non-chemical means. Last year, Darragh released a book, THE BODY: Ten Things You Should Know, which provides insights into the human body through ten essays.

© ITV Mark Labbett – The Beast Mark, one of the original chasers on the show, spent 15 years as a secondary school teacher. He taught Maths and PE in Newport and Cardiff before his TV career took off. The 59-year-old quizzer has an MA in Mathematics from Oxford University, a PGCE in secondary education from Exeter University and a CPE & LPC (Qualifications in Law) from the University of Glamorgan.

Shaun Wallace – The Dark Destroyer Shaun is a criminal defence barrister who was called to the bar in 1984. The 64-year-old, who made his debut on The Chase five years after winning Mastermind in 2004, is a senior criminal defence advocate for Great James Chambers Street and has worked on a number of high-profile cases over the years. He has also lectured in Environmental Law, Health and Safety and Road Transport Law and Regulations.

© ITV Jenny Ryan – The Vixen Before finding fame on The Chase, Jenny worked as a question writer on shows such as The Weakest Link and QI. She's also a talented singer and competed in the 2019 series of X Factor: Celebrity, where she came in third behind singing duo Max and Harvey and winner Megan McKenna.

© ITV Anne Hegerty – The Governess While she's best known for her incredible quiz knowledge, Anne once worked as a journalist. She began her career in the 1980s as a reporter for local papers in South Wales and Manchester. The 66-year-old has also worked as a ghost-writer and penned two books for American children's author Richard Scarry.

© ITV Paul Sinha – The Sinnerman Long before his TV career, Paul trained as a doctor and worked as a GP and junior doctor before turning to a career in stand-up comedy. He has enjoyed major success, having performed in every major comedy club in the UK and been nominated three times for Best Club Comedian at the Chortle Awards, winning in 2014.

