Chicago Fire star arrested for battery and resisting arrest in shock bar fight

Eric Mabius, 53, has been arrested following a bar fight in the early hours of Thursday morning. The actor, who is best known for playing magazine editor Daniel Meade on Ugly Betty as well as Jack Nesbitt in Chicago Fire, was reportedly taken into custody after being involved in an altercation with two women.

According to TMZ, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Department responded to a bar fight in Yulee, Florida, where they came across an "extremely intoxicated" man and woman. After a bartender told the woman to leave the establishment over her behaviour, she reportedly started spitting, leading Eric to push her to the ground.

The actor was described as "belligerent" upon the police's arrival, refused commands, and was ultimately arrested for battery and resisting an officer without violence. His mugshot has been released, showing him with a bruise under his eye, after he was booked into the Nassau County Jail and Detention Center on two misdemeanor charges.

Eric has yet to speak out about the charges, despite being active on Instagram, regularly updating his followers on his work and life.

© WireImage Actor Eric Mabius with sons Rylan Jaxson and Maxfield Eliot

In a Christmas snap, he shared a photo promoting his new Hallmark movie, writing, "Santa came early this year, thank you #hallmark #hallmarkchannel #hallmarkcountdowntochristmas. Christmas Llama can’t wait to see what’s inside?!?" The actor has most recently starred in two Hallmark Christmas movies, Haul Out the Holly and its recent sequel. His latest post was back in mid-January, where he shared a photo of the moon.

Eric was previously married to his childhood sweetheart, interior designer Ivy Sherman, in 2006, and the pair share two children, Maxfield and Rylan. They split in 2018, and while the star keeps his personal life very private, he did share a photo of an unknown woman kissing his cheek back in 2023, seemingly confirming that he was in a new relationship.