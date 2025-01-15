Chicago Fire star is worlds away from fan-favorite character in forgotten Friends role

The Chicago Fire cast is filled to the brim with seasoned actors, many of whom have appeared in other hugely successful shows. This includes season 13 newcomer Dermot Mulroney – aka Chief Dom Pascal – who is known for starring in My Best Friend's Wedding, The Wedding Date and New Girl. But did you know that he also appeared in Friends?

While One Chicago fans are used to seeing the actor donning a high-vis-lined firefighter jacket and rescue helmet in the popular procedural, he rocked a completely different look while playing Gavin Mitchell on Friends.

WATCH: Have you seen in Dermot Mulroney in Anyone But You?

The actor, now 61, played the spiky-haired, suit-wearing colleague of Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) who enjoyed a brief fling with the fashion buyer after joining Polo Ralph Lauren as her maternity leave replacement.

While things got off to a rocky start between the two, with Gavin trying to take Rachel's job, the pair grew on each other and ended up kissing on the balcony at her birthday party.

© Everett/Shutterstock Dermot Mulroney starred opposite Jennifer Aniston for three episodes of Friends

Sadly, their promising office romance was cut short due to Ross and Rachel's 'will-they-won't-they' saga, with Rachel's unresolved feelings for her best friend's brother bringing her relationship with Gavin to an end before it had even started.

Reflecting on his stint on the show during a 2020 interview with Access Hollywood, Dermot revealed that he "hadn't thought about Gavin for decades" until the show landed on Netflix. "I was being stopped on the street as Gavin and it did take me the first time before I [realised] when I had played a Gavin," he explained. "I was only there for three episodes."

© NBC / Netflix Dermot played Gavin Mitchell in the sitcom

The actor also said that he was offered three more episodes but turned them down.

When asked why, he explained: "Bad judgement. There were scheduling issues but I've since learned that those just get worked out."

"Turns out people wanted to see some Gavin. I didn't know," he continued. "I underestimated the power of that show, even when it was a top show when I did it."

© NBC / Netflix Rachel and Gavin enjoyed a brief romance

Dermot is currently starring as Dom Pascal in the new season of Chicago Fire. On joining the series, the actor revealed that he's been reunited with some familiar faces.

"That's the most amazing thing. So I'm running into people that I worked with," he said. "But even more interestingly, I'm working with their kids now. So Marissa, who does my hair, is the daughter of the set painter from My Best Friend's Wedding, for example."

© NBC Dermot Mulroney plays Chief Dom Pascal in Chicago Fire

He also said he felt lucky to join such a "well-run" show. "It's amazing. First of all, it's nice to have a steady job for once," he said. "Thank you, NBC, for that. What took so long?" joked the actor, adding: "And to be working with (an) incredible cast that are so close with each other."

Chicago Fire airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.