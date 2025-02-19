7 men charged in $2m burglary targeting Travis Kelce, more 'high-profile' athletes — details

Justice has been served, for now, in the burglary case that targeted Travis Kelce, among other high-profile football players.

On Tuesday, seven Chilean nationals were charged with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property over a slew of burglaries through which they stole approximately $2 million, per the U.S. Attorney's Office in Middle District Florida.

The seven men, allegedly part of a "South American Theft Group," are Sergio Ortega Cabello, 38, Bastian Jimenez Freraut, 27, Pablo Zuniga Cartes, 24, Alexander Huiaguil Chavez, 24, Bastian Orellano Morales, 23, Jordan Quiroga Sanchez, 22, and Ignacio Zuniga Cartes, 20, per the unsealed complaint.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, if convicted, each faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

The complaint claims that the seven individuals targeted "high-profile athletes" in both the NFL and the NBA, who were away or playing in professional games at the times of the burglaries.

Travis' teammate, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also saw his Kansas City home burglarized, as was Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's Ohio home, while he played a game in Texas.

A press release further detailed: "On October 5 and 7, 2024, in the Kansas City area, the homes of two Kansas City Chiefs football players were burglarized and jewelry, watches, cash, and other luxury merchandise was taken. The October 7 burglary occurred while the team played in Kansas City, Missouri."

It includes a photograph of four of the men posing with the stolen safe and jewelry taken shortly after the theft.

Patrick lives in his eight-acre Belton, Missouri estate with his wife Brittany Mahomes and their three children, Sterling Skye Mahomes, three, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, two, and baby girl Golden Raye, who the couple welcomed some months after the robbery took place.

Meanwhile Travis lives in a 17,000-square-foot home in Leawood, Kansas that he purchased for an estimated $6 million some weeks into his relationship with super star Taylor Swift, who he remains in a relationship with.

The robbery at his place happened less than 48 hours after the one at Patrick's residence, while the Chiefs played the New Orleans Saints at their home stadium, Arrowhead, and it was reported at the time a rear door was broken and about $20,000 were taken.

Football season came to an end earlier this month with the Super Bowl, during which the Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in a stunning defeat.