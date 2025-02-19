Skip to main contentSkip to footer
7 men charged in $2m burglary targeting Travis Kelce, more 'high-profile' athletes — details
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs on the sideline during the national anthem prior to the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025 © Getty Images

7 men charged in $2m burglary targeting Travis Kelce, more 'high-profile' athletes — details

The Kansas City Chiefs player's home, as well as Patrick Mahomes' were robbed in October

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Justice has been served, for now, in the burglary case that targeted Travis Kelce, among other high-profile football players.

On Tuesday, seven Chilean nationals were charged with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property over a slew of burglaries through which they stole approximately $2 million, per the U.S. Attorney's Office in Middle District Florida.

The seven men, allegedly part of a "South American Theft Group," are Sergio Ortega Cabello, 38, Bastian Jimenez Freraut, 27, Pablo Zuniga Cartes, 24, Alexander Huiaguil Chavez, 24, Bastian Orellano Morales, 23, Jordan Quiroga Sanchez, 22, and Ignacio Zuniga Cartes, 20, per the unsealed complaint.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, if convicted, each faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

The complaint claims that the seven individuals targeted "high-profile athletes" in both the NFL and the NBA, who were away or playing in professional games at the times of the burglaries.

Travis' teammate, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also saw his Kansas City home burglarized, as was Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's Ohio home, while he played a game in Texas.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts on the field before Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana© Getty Images
Travis was playing right in Kansas City when the robbery at his home took place

A press release further detailed: "On October 5 and 7, 2024, in the Kansas City area, the homes of two Kansas City Chiefs football players were burglarized and jewelry, watches, cash, and other luxury merchandise was taken. The October 7 burglary occurred while the team played in Kansas City, Missouri."

It includes a photograph of four of the men posing with the stolen safe and jewelry taken shortly after the theft.

Fans have speculated that the couple will get engaged at the Super Bowl© Getty Images
Taylor was in attendance at the game

Patrick lives in his eight-acre Belton, Missouri estate with his wife Brittany Mahomes and their three children, Sterling Skye Mahomes, three, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, two, and baby girl Golden Raye, who the couple welcomed some months after the robbery took place.

travis kelce new kansas city home© AKGS
He purchased the home in October 2023

Meanwhile Travis lives in a 17,000-square-foot home in Leawood, Kansas that he purchased for an estimated $6 million some weeks into his relationship with super star Taylor Swift, who he remains in a relationship with.

patrick mahomes in fancy dress with wife brittany and two kids outside missouri home© Instagram
Patrick's family home was also robbed

The robbery at his place happened less than 48 hours after the one at Patrick's residence, while the Chiefs played the New Orleans Saints at their home stadium, Arrowhead, and it was reported at the time a rear door was broken and about $20,000 were taken.

Football season came to an end earlier this month with the Super Bowl, during which the Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in a stunning defeat.

