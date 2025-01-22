Who is missing Mob Wives star Natalie DiDonato? All we know about her disappearance

A reality star from the VH1 show Mob Wives has been reported missing.

Natalie DiDonato, who joined the VH1 series for season five, which first aired ten years ago, has been officially considered a missing person.

Mob Wives first aired in 2011, and details the lives of Staten Island women whose husbands and family have been jailed for their ties to the mob, and their previously lavish lifestyles have been turned upside down. The former reality star is a cousin of late mobster Frank "Frankie Flowers" D'Alfonso.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: How to Rob a Bank is Netflix’s latest true crime show

TMZ was first to report the news, and revealed that Natalie's family contacted authorities when she failed to catch two separate flights home to Florida, one of them scheduled for January 5.

The missing person report was filed with the Las Vegas Police Department. TMZ further reported that Natalie's mom Denise Fuoco, speaking with them, shared that she last spoke with her daughter a week ago.

The call was over FaceTime, she said, and she further shared that Natalie did not give details of her whereabouts, looked nervous and distressed, and ultimately rushed off the phone.

© Instagram Natalie in her last Instagram post

Giving more insight into Natalie's recent suspicious behavior, her mom added that she had been "distant" for the past month.

She also shared that Natalie had recently contacted a friend of hers via WhatsApp to ask for money for a plane ticket to Florida, but she never arrived for the flight.

© Getty Images The former VH1 star in 2021

Prior to her disappearance, Natalie was relatively active on Instagram where she has 379k followers.

Her last post however was on December 12, 2024, in which she commemorated being 44 years old. She shared a photo of herself wearing a cropped top, mini-skirt, and oversized sunglasses, and wrote: "Not bad for 44."

© Getty Images She is an avid boxing fan

She went on: "I love me some me. 44 sitting on 24's still," before noting: "(It's not my bday… I'm just feeling myself, dropped 10 lbs… hit that goal weight)."

"Getting older is a blessing, can't believe I made it this far. I'm embracing my age because to me it's a badge of honor to have made it to 44," Natalie ultimately reflected.