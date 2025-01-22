Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Who is missing Mob Wives star Natalie DiDonato? All we know about her disappearance
Subscribe
Who is missing Mob Wives star Natalie DiDonato? All we know about her disappearance
Natalie DiDonato attends the Rocco's Collision Presents Celebrity Boxing 68: Thomas Markle Jr v Nacho Press Conference on May 15, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania© Getty Images

Who is missing Mob Wives star Natalie DiDonato? All we know about her disappearance

The 44-year-old former VH1 reality star failed to catch two flights, and was reportedly acting suspiciously

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

A reality star from the VH1 show Mob Wives has been reported missing.

Natalie DiDonato, who joined the VH1 series for season five, which first aired ten years ago, has been officially considered a missing person.

Mob Wives first aired in 2011, and details the lives of Staten Island women whose husbands and family have been jailed for their ties to the mob, and their previously lavish lifestyles have been turned upside down. The former reality star is a cousin of late mobster Frank "Frankie Flowers" D'Alfonso.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: How to Rob a Bank is Netflix’s latest true crime show

TMZ was first to report the news, and revealed that Natalie's family contacted authorities when she failed to catch two separate flights home to Florida, one of them scheduled for January 5.

The missing person report was filed with the Las Vegas Police Department. TMZ further reported that Natalie's mom Denise Fuoco, speaking with them, shared that she last spoke with her daughter a week ago.

The call was over FaceTime, she said, and she further shared that Natalie did not give details of her whereabouts, looked nervous and distressed, and ultimately rushed off the phone.

Last photo shared by missing Mob Wives star Natalie DiDonato on Instagram before her January 2025 disappearance, December 2024© Instagram
Natalie in her last Instagram post

Giving more insight into Natalie's recent suspicious behavior, her mom added that she had been "distant" for the past month.

She also shared that Natalie had recently contacted a friend of hers via WhatsApp to ask for money for a plane ticket to Florida, but she never arrived for the flight.

Natalie Didonato attends the Celebrity Boxing Miami 2021 at the James L. Knight Center on October 02, 2021 in Miami, Florida© Getty Images
The former VH1 star in 2021

Prior to her disappearance, Natalie was relatively active on Instagram where she has 379k followers.

Her last post however was on December 12, 2024, in which she commemorated being 44 years old. She shared a photo of herself wearing a cropped top, mini-skirt, and oversized sunglasses, and wrote: "Not bad for 44."

Maria Escobar and Natalie Didonato during the Super Super Featherweight bout at the Celebrity Boxing Miami 2021 at the James L. Knight Center on October 02, 2021 in Miami, Florida© Getty Images
She is an avid boxing fan

She went on: "I love me some me. 44 sitting on 24's still," before noting: "(It's not my bday… I'm just feeling myself, dropped 10 lbs… hit that goal weight)."

"Getting older is a blessing, can't believe I made it this far. I'm embracing my age because to me it's a badge of honor to have made it to 44," Natalie ultimately reflected.

Sign up to Off Camera for all the gossip and goings-on from the wonderful world of TV and film

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More