Unforgotten star Sinéad Keenan's home life with famous husband

Sinéad Keenan stars as dedicated detective Jessica James in ITV's popular crime drama Unforgotten, which follows the DCI and her partner DI Sunil 'Sunny' Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) as they tackle emotionally charged investigations.

The Irish actress, who rose to fame after joining the cast of the supernatural series Being Human, is no stranger to hit TV dramas, having starred in Little Boy Blue, Showtrial and Three Families. But did you know that her husband also works in showbiz? Find out more below…

WATCH: Sinéad Keenan joined Unforgotten in series five

Sinéad's home life with famous husband

When she's not filming her next big drama, Sinéad can be found at home in Stratford-upon-Avon with her husband, the TV director Chris McGill, and their two sons, who are aged seven and nine.

Sinéad Keenan lives in Stratford-upon-Avon

Sinéad met her other half 20 years ago during a season with the Royal Shakespeare Company. "We were in A Midsummer Night’s Dream," she told The i Paper in a recent interview. "I was playing Hermia; he was playing a fairy! He was the understudy Lysander to my Hermia."

Chris has directed episodes of EastEnders and Holby City and collaborated with his wife on the 2020 short film, The Snatcher. Sinéad starred in the film while Chris directed.

© ITV The actress met her husband 20 years ago

Sinéad's family life

Speaking about juggling her career with her family life, Sinéad revealed that she only says yes to projects that are worth the sacrifice of her time at home. "I live in Stratford upon Avon, which is lovely, but it means if I'm working, I am out of the home," she told Country and Townhouse. "I'm not getting home at tea time. So it has to be worth that sacrifice in various different ways."

The actress also admitted that she "struggles" with missing home when she's working. "It's a real juggle, as you can imagine," she said, before revealing that she and her husband take turns being away from home for work.

© ITV Sinéad stars alongside Sanjeev Bhaskar in Unforgotten

"But then you also have the added fear of like, 'God, the kids! Are they going to be really damaged?'" continued the star.

"But it's always been their normal. One of us is always around, and hopefully we won't have too many bills for therapy. I'm hoping we're managing," she said, adding: "That's all you can do!"

Sinéad's famous siblings

Sinéad has two siblings who also work in the acting industry. Her younger sister is Gráinne Keenan, who has appeared in Victoria, Doctors and Blood. She also appears in Unforgotten as Sinéad's on-screen sister, Debbie.

© PA Images via Getty Images Sinéad's sister is actress Gráinne Keenan

Meanwhile, Sinéad's brother, Rory Keenan, is also an actor who has appeared in Somewhere Boy, Peaky Blinders, The Duchess and more. But the showbiz connections don't stop there, because Rory is married to fellow actress Gemma Arterton.