Netflix viewers 'hooked' by 'must-watch' thriller and demand second season

Netflix dropped its new political thriller Zero Day on Thursday and viewers are already calling for a second season.

Robert De Niro stars in the conspiracy series as a highly respected former United States president who is pulled out of retirement to lead the investigation into a nationwide cyberattack that kills thousands of people.

WATCH: Have you seen Netflix's limited series, Apple Cider Vinegar?

Taking to social media, viewers praised the gripping thriller, with some calling the show a "must-watch". One fan wrote: "Binge-watched #zeroday on @Netflix gripping thriller. Must watch," while another penned: "#ZeroDay is definitely a must-watch!!"

A third viewer penned: "I honestly don't know what to say besides when I screened this I was just so locked in!!" while another said they were "hooked" by the series.

© Netflix Fans are calling for a second season

Others called for a second season, with one viewer penning: "Ayeee @netflix we need another season of #ZeroDay! Best thing y'all put out in awhile! Angela Bassett and Robert De Niro were great!!!! Run it back," while another agreed, writing: "@netflix #ZeroDay is an absolute 10/10... 5 [star] review for sure! Definitely need a 2nd season!"

So, will the show return? The thriller is billed as a limited series, which indicates that it's a one-season story. However, Netflix has previously renewed limited or miniseries for a second season, such as The Watcher and Beef. So, sit tight!

© JOJO WHILDEN/Netflix The series follows the aftermath of a cyberattack

For those who have yet to tune into Zero Day, it follows former President George Mullen, who is charged with finding the perpetrators of a devastating cyberattack as he heads up the Zero Day Commission. But as disinformation runs wild and the personal ambitions of Wall Street power brokers and government collide, Mullen's search for truth forces him to confront his own demons.

Co-creator Eric Newman told Netflix: "Zero Day is about the aftermath of a devastating cyberattack that kills thousands of people and threatens to push a nation already on the precipice over the edge."

© JOJO WHILDEN/Netflix Robert De Niro leads the cast as George Mullen

Fellow creator Noah Oppenheim added: "The show also looks at the cost of power for those who are asked to take on these enormous challenges — what it means for them personally, and what it means for their families."

De Niro leads an all-star cast, which includes Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) as Evelyn Mitchell, the current US president, Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog, Fargo) as Mullen's former aide Roger Carlson, Lizzy Caplan (Fatal Attraction) as Mullen's daughter and congressional representative Alexandra Mullen, and Connie Britton (White Lotus, Friday Night Lights) as Valerie Whitesell, a political operative and Mullen's former chief of staff.

Joan Allen (The Bourne Ultimatum), Matthew Modine (Stranger Things), Bill Camp (The Queen's Gambit) and Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast) also star.

Zero Day is available to watch on Netflix.