6 completely unmissable TV shows to add to your February 2026 watchlist

As the dreary winter months drag on, there's nothing quite like a fresh slate of TV releases to see you through. While February may be the shortest month of the year, it still promises an exciting wave of new shows you should definitely add to your watchlist.
From a modern adaptation of a literary classic to a Northern Irish dark comedy and the final instalment of a beloved period drama, here are six standout series to have on your radar this month.
Lord of the Flies
The BBC is adapting William Golding's 1954 novel in this new four-part drama, which sounds perfect for bingeing. Written by Jack Thorne (Adolescence, His Dark Materials, Help, Enola Holmes) and directed by Marc Munden (The Mark of Cain, National Treasure, Help), the series follows a group of schoolboys who become stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash.
Without adults to maintain order, the group attempts to adapt to their surroundings, but the boundaries of morality begin to erode as power struggles take hold.
When I think back to my school days, Lord of the Flies is one of the most memorable texts I studied, so I can't wait to see it brought to life on screen. Plus, with Jack Thorne at the helm, viewers can rest assured they're in very safe hands.
Lord of the Flies lands on BBC One and iPlayer on 8 February.
How To Get to Heaven from Belfast
Still mourning the loss of Channel 4 sitcom Derry Girls? This eight-episode comedy-thriller could be the perfect remedy. Created by Lisa McGee, the series follows three thirtysomething best friends who receive an email telling them their estranged fourth friend, Greta, is dead. The trio then travel across Ireland to uncover the truth.
HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris can't wait for this one. She said: "How to Get to Heaven from Belfast is definitely going on my watchlist. Not only is the series created, written and executive produced by Lisa McGee, the powerhouse creator of International Emmy-winning comedy Derry Girls, but it also features an impressive cast including RTS winner Sinéad Keenan, BAFTA nominee Roísín Gallagher and IFTA nominee Caoilfhionn Dunne."
How To Get to Heaven from Belfast lands on Netflix on 12 February.
Being Gordon Ramsay
Fans of the famously fiery chef will want to tune in to this six-part documentary series. The show follows Gordon and his family as he embarks on one of his most ambitious projects to date. In a behind-the-scenes look, viewers see him launch 22 Bishopsgate, a £20m venture featuring five culinary experiences in one of London's tallest buildings, while also juggling family life and his global business empire.
Being Gordon Ramsay lands on Netflix on 18 February.
The Night Agent season 3
Spy thriller fans will be pleased to know Gabriel Basso is back as Peter Sutherland for another instalment of the hit action series. This time, night agent Peter must track down a young Treasury agent who harbours sensitive government intelligence in Istanbul.
This show has proved a hit with viewers ever since its debut in 2023, and is currently the streamer's tenth most-watched TV show of all time, with over 800 million minutes watched. New cast members joining the action include Stephen Moyer, Genesis Rodriguez and David Lyons, promising another gripping chapter.
The Night Agent season 3 lands on Netflix on 19 February.
Paradise season 2
Sterling K Brown's hit political thriller is also back for another round, which will this time see Xavier in his desperate search for Teri while also learning how people survived the three years since The Day.
Created by Dan Fogelman, the new instalment also welcomes James Marsden (Jury Duty), Shailene Woodley (Divergent), Thomas Doherty (Tell Me Lies) and Jon Beavers (Soft & Quiet).
Not only did Paradise season one earn multiple nominations, including an Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series earlier this year, but it also holds an impressive 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes. If the new season delivers even half the adrenaline of the first, viewers are in for a thrilling watch.
Paradise season 2 lands on Disney+ on 23 February.
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2
Viewers of the Ton have waited patiently for Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek's love story to unfold, and they will finally see how things play out following part one's January cliffhanger.
After stolen glances, secret identities and rising tension, the second instalment promises higher emotional stakes as fantasy collides with reality and difficult choices must be made by both Benedict and Sophie.
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 lands on Netflix on 26 February.