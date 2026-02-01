6 completely unmissable TV shows to add to your February 2026 watchlist

The BBC is adapting William Golding's 1954 novel in this new four-part drama, which sounds perfect for bingeing. Written by Jack Thorne (Adolescence, His Dark Materials, Help, Enola Holmes) and directed by Marc Munden (The Mark of Cain, National Treasure, Help), the series follows a group of schoolboys who become stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash.

Without adults to maintain order, the group attempts to adapt to their surroundings, but the boundaries of morality begin to erode as power struggles take hold.

When I think back to my school days, Lord of the Flies is one of the most memorable texts I studied, so I can't wait to see it brought to life on screen. Plus, with Jack Thorne at the helm, viewers can rest assured they're in very safe hands.

Lord of the Flies lands on BBC One and iPlayer on 8 February.