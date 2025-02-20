Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Audrey McGraw celebrate in LA following Lincoln Lawyer news

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Audrey McGraw are inseparable these days! The couple, who were first linked in 2023, have been soaking up the sun in Los Angeles.

Following a star-studded dinner with Emerson Miller, James Jordan and Billy Bob Thornton over the weekend, Manuel, 43, and Audrey, 23, followed up with a night out on the town. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, model and singer Audrey shared a video of her beau dancing. It's unclear if they were joined by friends or simply enjoying date night.

© Instagram Audrey McGraw shared a video of Manuel Garcia-Rulfo dancing

Audrey – the daughter of Country royalty, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill – is typically based in New York, but with Manuel filming The Lincoln Lawyer in LA, it looks like she's supporting him through the shoot.

Earlier this week, co-showrunner and executive producer Ted Humphrey confirmed that the cast and crew had entered production on season four. Speaking to Tudum, he said: "Well, the biggest cliffhanger of all is 'What is going to happen to Mickey?' and that one certainly plays out across the whole season in the form of his trial.

© Instagram Manuel and Audrey McGraw headed to dinner with friends over the weekend

"But in the first episode, you'll understand at least the broad strokes of what specifically has happened and what charges — and adversaries — Mickey is facing. This is going to be the biggest and most personal challenge Mickey has ever faced, and also the biggest roller coaster we've yet taken our audience on."

WATCH: The Lincoln Lawyer season three – trailer

"As a director, I was so happy with how the third season finale turned out," Ted continued. "I am also directing the opener of Season 4 so it feels like we are picking up right where we left off, which is really fun for me and also creatively very satisfying."

A fan of the show, when it was announced that The Lincoln Lawyer had been renewed, Audrey was one of the first to celebrate. Posting a photo of Manuel on her Instagram Stories, the 23-year-old responded to headlines with a flame and a face blowing a kiss emoji.

Manuel is currently shooting season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer in LA

Notoriously private when it comes to their romance, Manuel and Audrey rarely talk about one another in interviews but have made a habit of posting photos from their adventures on social media.

A jet-setting couple, in December, Audrey and Manuel traveled around Mexico to promote his Netflix horror mystery film, Pedro Páramo, which is based on the 1955 novel by Juan Rulfo.

© Instagram Audrey and Manuel appear very much in love

Audrey also accompanied her love to the Los Cabos International Film Festival that month, supporting Manuel as he promoted his comedy movie, Una Historia de Amor y Guerra (A Story of Love and War), which follows a corrupt Mexican real-estate developer.