The Lincoln Lawyer reveals major update on season four

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo has reprised his role in The Lincoln Lawyer. Returning for season four, the actor and his co-stars have begun shooting in LA, with co-executive producer and co-showrunner, Ted Humphrey confirming the news.

WATCH: Have you caught up with season three of The Lincoln Lawyer?

"Well, the biggest cliffhanger of all is 'What is going to happen to Mickey?' and that one certainly plays out across the whole season in the form of his trial," Ted told Tudum from the set.

"But in the first episode, you'll understand at least the broad strokes of what specifically has happened and what charges — and adversaries — Mickey is facing. This is going to be the biggest and most personal challenge Mickey has ever faced, and also the biggest roller coaster we've yet taken our audience on.

© Netflix The cast and crew have begun shooting season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer in LA

"And of course, our other characters will be dealing not only with Mickey's case but with a slew of challenges they're facing as well," he continued. "As a director, I was so happy with how the third season finale turned out, and I am also directing the opener of Season 4 so it feels like we are picking up right where we left off, which is really fun for me and also creatively very satisfying."

Manuel, 43, has yet to take fans behind the scenes, but the actor has been teasing what's to come and told his Instagram followers to "Buckle up!" for new episodes.

© Netflix Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) will be forced to defend himself in court after he's framed for murder

Based on the sixth book in Michael Connelly's Lincoln Lawyer series, The Law of Innocence, season four will watch Mickey defending himself in court and using every trick in the book to prove that he's been framed for murder.

Joining Manuel, fan favourites Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole and Angus Sampson are all slated to appear. Meanwhile, Neve Campbell, who plays Mickey's ex-wife and the mother of his daughter, is back as Maggie McPherson.

During season three, Neve's character had significantly less screen time and was billed as a guest star in just two episodes. However, this time around, the Scream alum will feature in all 10 episodes and have a central storyline in season four.

© Netflix Neve Campbell will have a much larger role in season four

Joining the cast, it has also been announced that Entourage and House of Cards star Constance Zimmer will make her debut as Dana Berg. A former colleague of Maggie's, the character is described as a "relentless prosecutor" who has earned herself the nickname Death Row Dana.

Revealing that Constance had already begun filming, EP Ted said: "I shot our first scene with Constance in court, and it was fantastic!"

© Getty Constance Zimmer has joined the cast as ruthless prosecutor Dana Berg

Ahead of production, Manuel and his co-stars were given a well-deserved break. During his time off, Manuel spent plenty of quality time with his girlfriend, Audrey McGraw, 23, and recently joined her at a dinner with friends.

Among them, Manuel and Audrey were spotted with actors Emerson Miller and James Jordan. In a brief clip shared by Connie Angland Thornton – the wife of Billy Bob Thornton – Audrey could be seen sitting on Manuel's lap as they caught up with the group.