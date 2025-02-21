Netflix confirms Gossip Girl stars reunion amid Blake Lively lawsuit drama

Although Blake Lively is having a busy time amid the upcoming release of Another Simple Favour as well as her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni and his subsequent counter-lawsuit, her former Gossip Girl co-stars Leighton Meester and Kristen Bell are having a Netflix reunion – and it's on one of our favourite shows.Justin Baldoni's legal team break silence over Ryan Reynolds' SNL quip

It has been confirmed that Leighton, who famously portrayed Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl alongside Blake's Serena van der Woodsen, will reunite with Kristen for Nobody Wants This season two. This also means that the actress will co-star alongside her real-life husband, Adam Brody, who plays Noah in the hit show.

Meanwhile, Kristen, who provided the voice-over for the Gossip Girl columnist throughout the show, stars in Nobody Wants This as Joanne, a sex podcaster who falls in love with a rabbi.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to celebrate the news, one person wrote: "I will take any Leighton Meester crumbs I can get at this point," while another shared: "Everyone who knows me knows that I'm a Blair Waldorf stan first, and a human being second. I AM SO READY."

In the upcoming series, Leighton will play Joanne's middle school nemesis, whom Joanne crosses paths with as an adult. We can't wait!

It has also been confirmed that Leighton is set to have a starring role in the upcoming season of Apple TV+ show The Buccaneers – but what can we expect? The synopsis reads:

"Now the Buccaneers are no longer the invaders – England is their home. In fact, they’re practically running the place. Nan (Frøseth) is the Duchess of Tintagel, the most influential woman in the country. Conchita (Boe) is Lady Brightlingsea, heroine to a wave of young American heiresses. And Jinny (Waterhouse) is on every front page, wanted for the kidnap of her unborn child.

"All of the girls have been forced to grow up and now have to fight to be heard, as they wrestle with romance, lust, jealousy, births, and deaths… themes consuming all women of any age, no matter what year it is. Last time we got a taste of England. This time we’re in for a veritable feast."