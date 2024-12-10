Viewers saying the same thing about Star Wars' show Skeleton Crew

Star Wars' latest show Skeleton Crew has landed on Disney+ - and fans have given their verdict on the new spin-off. The series follows a group of youngsters who accidentally stumble upon a buried starship near to their school, and find themselves hurtled into deep space with no way of returning home.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss, one person posted: "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew was so much fun. The cast is likable, the 80s throwback vibes are immaculate, and I would give my life to protect this stupid elephant thing."

Another fan added: "Still absolutely blown away by #SkeletonCrew - ESPECIALLY the young actors. I didn’t stop smiling once, because they evoked such pure joy and adventure every single second. And shoutout to Watts and Lowery for fantastically directed episodes!"

© Lucasfilm Ltd. Droid teacher and Fara (Kerry Condon) in Lucasfilm's Skeleton Crew

A third fan added: "#SkeletonCrew is what happens when you make a TV show set in Star Wars, rather than a Star Wars TV show. Star Wars can no longer rely on nostalgia and cameos, they need to go back to basics and make original compelling fun stories, and that’s Skeleton Crew."

© Lucasfilm Ltd. Are you enjoying the show so far?

The show, which has also been compared to a Steven Speilberg-directed adventure, also received a lot of love for one character in particular, one of the gang who has a head for an elephant, Neel!

Fans are loving Neel in Skeleton Crew

The show, which stars Jude Law, has received an impressive 96 percent on the reviewers site Rotten Tomatoes. TheWrap wrote: "Yes, there are no actual wheels on their flying bikes and the tone isn’t as balanced as Spielberg’s films, though it has heart where it counts. It will most appeal to younger viewers, but adults who remember the Amblin era may too get swept up in it."

Empire magazine added: "This is a perfectly fun entry in the ever-expanding Star Wars canon: light and frothy by design, driven by a genuinely sweet cast of younglings at the fore."

© Matt Kennedy Fans especially love Neel

Jude stars in the show as Jod Na Nawood, a force-user who offers to help the lost youngsters. Speaking to USA Today about the character, he revealed that he is "selfish" and a "survivor". He said: "He hasn't had a childhood, so he kind of looks at these kids and they're just little people. It's like, 'Why don't they get it? They seem spoiled. Just get on with it and fly the ship and fight that guy.' I quite like that rough love."