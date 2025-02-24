Netflix's new 'romance-fuelled' Western show looks like the new Yellowstone - and stars major A-lister

Are you a fan of Yellowstone and 1923? If so, you won't want to miss this upcoming "contemporary western saga" set to land on Netflix. Starring Transformers actor Josh Duhamel, Westworld star James Brolin, and Friday Night Lights star Minka Kelly, Ransom Canyon follows the story of three ranching families. Sign us up!

When will Ransom Canyon be released?

Fans won't have long to wait, as the ten-part show will be released on 17 April. However, if you can't wait that long, check out the trailer here…

WATCH: Are you planning to watch this modern Western?

What is Ransom Canyon about?

The series is a "romance-fueled family drama" that follows three families living in Texas Hill Country. Speaking about the show, creator April Blair explained: "At its core, Ransom Canyon isn’t just a town. It’s an idea. It’s the painful longing for your first love. It’s the burning desire to protect your family.

Ransom Canyon is set to land on Netflix

"It’s cowboys and lovers, grifters and thieves. Lust, deceit, heartache, home… Ransom has it all. I think people are going to fall in love with this little slice of Texas and the dramas and romances that we created there."

Who is in the cast?

Josh stars as the stoic Staten Kirkland, who owns the Double K Ranch. He is key to resisting those threatening his way of life and his land. Minka plays Quinn, who has recently returned to Ransom Canyon after a career in NYC as a concert pianist.

Josh Duhamel stars in Ransom Canyon

James stars as Cap, an ex-Army captain who owns a ranch that has fallen into disrepair. Reluctant to sell, he hires a new foreman and relies on the daughter of a fellow officer, Ellie, who checks in on him. La Brea star Eoin Macken plays modern Bar W Ranch owner Davis Collins, and both he and Staten "fall hard" for Quinn.

Meanwhile, A Million Little Things actress Lizzy Greene plays Lauren Brigman, Ransom Canyon's ambitious head cheerleader, while dating cocky quarterback Reid Collins. However, will Lucas Russell, a kindhearted underdog from the other side of the tracks, catch her eye instead?

© Anna Kooris/Netflix Â© 2025 Josh Duhamel as Staten in Ransom Canyon

The show also stars Marianly Tejada as Cap's friend Ellie Estevez, Top Gun: Maverick actor Jack Schumacher as Yancy Grey, and Manifest star Garrett Wareing as Lucas Russell.