Bridgerton season 4's ultimate guide: all we know so far
Bridgerton season 4 first look

Bridgerton season 4's ultimate guide: all we know so far

We learned plenty of exclusive gossip about Bridgerton season 4 at their season of love event

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
5 minutes ago
Bridgerton season four is well on the way, and although we might not be able to see Benedict and Sophie's love story play out in 2025, we've been treated to plenty of new information at a very special event for the show.

Taking place in Raffles, London, HELLO! went along for the very lavish ride and learned plenty about the new season that will have even the most casual of fans squealing, kicking their feet, and twirling their hair. Enjoy!

Sophie Lamont as Celia, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Polly Walker as Lady Featherington, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 4© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Colin Bridgerton is in full happy husband mode

First things first, how is sweet Polin getting along? According to the showrunner Jess Brownell, the couple are incredibly loved up – but there will be some drama now that Penelope has been outed as Lady Whistledown, particularly regarding her relationship with the queen.

She said: "Penelope and Colin are fully 'Polin'. They've merged! Colin is a wife guy, they've got their baby. They're pretty happy. Penelope is publicly Whistledown, so that's a lot to navigate with Her Majesty."

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey are back – with their baby!

Thanks to their filmographies being utterly jam-packed with new projects, Jonathan and Simone haven't been a sure thing for season 4 – but don't worry – they are returning! Anthony and Kate, who went to India to welcome their baby in season three, will be back with the Bridgerton family, along with their bouncing newborn! Aw! Jess explained: "We will get to be seeing more of their marital bliss and seeing their baby as well!"

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

Eloise is back on the marriage mart

Unfortunately for Eloise, who had a reprieve from Violet's efforts to score her a match in season three thanks to Francesca's marriage, her mother's sights have refocused on finding her a fella, something that she is "dreading." She is also set to be partnered up with her little sister, Hyacinth, who is "desperate to pre-debut early."

Florence Emilia Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Gregory is all grown up

Little Gregory, the youngest of the Bridgerton brothers, is being sent off to Eton during this season, with Jess saying he will return to the show as a "young man." They grow up so fast!

Isabella Wei as Posy Li, Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gao, Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li in episode one of Bridgerton© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

The series will be a close adaptation of the book

And now, a closer look at Benedict and Sophie. Fans of the book An Offer from a Gentleman will know that there are certain elements of the novel that would be criminal to leave out, and it has indeed been confirmed that these will be included in the show, which has been described as the closest to the novel so far. Keywords for those who have read the books include "My cottage" and "lake." Enjoy!

Yerin Ha as Sophie Beckett in Bridgerton© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson's first meeting revealed

Yerin was cast after taking part in a chemistry read with Luke via Zoom – and they only met in person after she had been cast, taking her on a round-the-world trip from Korea to Australia to the UK to start filming! Jess revealed that she captured their first meeting on her Ring doorbell camera, saying: "They hugged at the front of my apartment for the first time, and I have a Ring camera, and I'm like, 'This is a historic moment,' but I don't record things for longer than 24 hours and was like, 'Oh, it's gone.' That's probably good because it's creepy!"

Are you excited for Bridgerton season four?© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Yerin is going to be the perfect Sophie

Jess was full of praise for Yerin's portrayal of Sophie, and it sounds like she's perfected the Sophie that we would hope to see from the books. She explained: "I think Benedict is a character who we have all been rooting for over the years and are deeply invested in his story. It's been really exciting to try and shake him out of his normal routine.

"And I think the only way we were able to do that is with a character as dynamic as Sophie. She is based on a Cinderella trope, but she is no damsel in distress. She is someone who has chess moves and is always thinking three steps ahead. She's going to throw Benedict for a loop, and Yerin brings this incredible feistiness, humour, and vulnerability to the role. We're so lucky to have her."

Bridgerton stars Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li, Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gao and Isabella Wei as Posy Li © LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

This season is all about forbidden love

Each season of the show takes on a different romance trope, with season one being 'fake dating,' season two being 'enemies to lovers,' season three being 'friends to lovers,' and now, in season four, the romantic trope will focus on 'forbidden love,' as Benedict is a gentleman and Sophie is a maid.

Bridgerton season 4 will explore downstairs© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Welcome to Downton Abbey!

For the first time on the show, we will actually go downstairs and focus on the staff behind the scenes. Jess said: "We've spent the first three seasons really digging into the upstairs world and getting to know the rules of the Ton, so it felt right that after three seasons of doing that, we could expand on the world and go downstairs.

"It broadens our world, but also, we know how difficult a pairing between a gentleman and a maid will be."

Oli Higginson as Footman John, Sophie Lamont as Celia, Geraldine Alexander as Mrs. Wilson© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Filming is halfway done

Unfortunately, while the show is well underway, the cast and crew are only about halfway through filming, so we don't think we'll have any Bridgerton on our screens this year – but it means all the more to enjoy in 2026. See you then!

Bridgerton books in order

Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, Florence Emilia Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Phoebe Dyvenor as Daphne Basset in Bridgerton© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX
The Bridgerton book series in order

  1. The Duke and I 
  2. The Viscount Who Loved Me 
  3. An Offer From a Gentleman 
  4. Romancing Mr. Bridgerton
  5. To Sir Phillip, With Love
  6. When He Was Wicked
  7. It's In His Kiss
  8. On The Way To The Wedding

