Bridgerton season 4's ultimate guide: all we know so far

Jess was full of praise for Yerin's portrayal of Sophie, and it sounds like she's perfected the Sophie that we would hope to see from the books. She explained: "I think Benedict is a character who we have all been rooting for over the years and are deeply invested in his story. It's been really exciting to try and shake him out of his normal routine.

"And I think the only way we were able to do that is with a character as dynamic as Sophie. She is based on a Cinderella trope, but she is no damsel in distress. She is someone who has chess moves and is always thinking three steps ahead. She's going to throw Benedict for a loop, and Yerin brings this incredible feistiness, humour, and vulnerability to the role. We're so lucky to have her."