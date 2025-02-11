Netflix call viewers 'crazy' and 'twisty' hidden gem show a 'masterpiece'

Netflix fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on a fantastic hidden gem on the streaming platform - and we know you'll love it! The show, Cassandra, follows a family who move into a house with built-in AI, before things start to go horribly wrong.

The series has been praised as a 'masterpiece' - but have you watched it yet?

The Black Mirror-esque drama's synopsis reads: "Since the owners died under mysterious circumstances over 50 years ago, Germany's oldest smart home has stood empty. Today, when Samira moves in with her family, virtual assistant Cassandra awakens from her decades-long slumber.

"Developed in the 1970s to take care of a family and out of service after the death of the former occupants of the house, Cassandra now senses a second chance. However, she fancies herself as much more than a fairy godmother who keeps everything in order. Cassandra soon sees herself as an equal member of the family and does everything she can not to be left alone again – with all the means at her disposal."

Taking to X to discuss, one person wrote: "I just finished #Cassandra on @NetflixFR and, in the future, I don't want a connected home with AI.... Technological advances or not, I don't care. This series traumatized me, it's good." Another person added: "And so I watched #Cassandra in full.... I like the aesthetics, the series starts well and then it becomes crazy."

© Courtesy of Netflix Mina Tander as Samira in Cassandra

A third person added: "#cassandranetflix is absolutely brilliant. Creepy, suspenseful, brilliant plot twists. Give me season 2 immediately," while another wrote: "The ending is not that much but the overall tv series is a masterpiece #Cassandra."

© Sasha Ostrov/Netflix Cassandra on Netflix

Fans have been loving other non-English TV shows on Netflix at the moment, with The Åre Murders being among the most-watched top ten on the streaming platform. The series follows a police officer Hanna Ahlander has been suspended from her job in Stockholm and dumped by her partner when she moves to her sister's vacation home in Åre.

The synopsis continues: "When a young woman goes missing on the icy night of Lucia, Hanna can't help but start investigating the case. With a tough family situation and an understaffed police station, local police officer Daniel Lindskog reluctantly has to accept Hanna's help. But the big question is whether they can trust each other."