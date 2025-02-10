Fans devastated as TWO hugely watched adaptations to be removed from Netflix

While Jane Austen fans might be loving the new BBC series Miss Austen, they are about to face some heartbreaking news as two hit adaptations, including Death Comes to Pemberley and Emma Thompson's classic Sense and Sensibility are set to be removed from Netflix. Are the shades of Pemberley to be thus polluted?!

The streaming service is always changing it's library of options, with the deal for the shows likely ending at the end of their contracted time - but that's not to say that we won't miss having both the TV show and the movie at our viewing disposal!

WATCH: Persuasion is still available to watch on Netflix

Based on the PD James novel, Death Comes to Pemberley is a murder mystery series that follows Lizzie and Mr Darcy following a death on the grounds of Pemberley - making everyone - particularly Lydia's rogue husband Mr Wickham a suspect. Originally airing on BBC before landing on Netflix, unfortunately, the show will now be leaving the platform on Tuesday - with Sense and Sensibility being taken off one day later.

The 1995 version of Sense and Sensibility stars Kate Winslet, Alan Rickman and Hugh Grant alongside Emma, and follows two sisters forced into difficult circumstances who both deal with their own reservations and enthusiasm after falling in love. It won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay - and remains one of the most beloved Jane Austen adaptations of all time.

© Sky Kate Winslet and Emma Thompson in Sense and Sensibility

People have taken to social media to share their adoration of both projects, with one posting: "I don’t know why it took me so long to watch Matthew Rhys as Mr. Darcy in the BBC’s adaptation of PD James’ Death Comes to Pemberley but he may cure my flu."

Another person wrote: "Listen to me, Matthew Rhys was ACTUALLY the best Fitzwilliam Dancy and it will bother me FOREVER that we didn't get to see him play the original source material instead of Death Comes to Pemberley."

© Mammoth Screen/BBC/James Pardon Matthew Rhys stars in Death Comes to Pemberley

A third posted: "Ang Lee's Sense & Sensibility is on Netflix and yes I am staying up late to rewatch it." Another added: "Scrolling through all the films on Netflix knowing full well I’ll just end up back at the start watching Sense and Sensibility again in an hour’s time."

Fortunately, plenty of classics will remain on the streaming platform, including Persuasion, Little Women, The Woman in White and Lady Chatterley's Lover - so period drama fans still have plenty to choose from!