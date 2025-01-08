Screen Actor Guild nominations for 2025 revealed as announcement derailed by LA wildfires

The 2025 awards season continues with the Screen Actor Guild awards nominations, which were announced on the awards' official website. The live announcement was due to be held at an event hosted by Joey King (We Were the Lucky Ones) and Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story) on Wednesday but was cancelled due to the wildfires in Los Angeles, which saw 30,000 people evacuated from the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood.

The nominations came three days after the Golden Globe Awards, where Emilia Perez and The Brutalist won big and became the frontrunners of the season.

The SAG award winners often go on to win the Oscars including in 2024 when Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Da'Vine Joy Randolph all won their SAG categories and the Academy Award weeks later.

© Getty Images Cillian Murphy, winner of the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role award, poses in the press room

The 2025 SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix on February 23 at 8/7c from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California.

Kristen Bell is hosting the ceremony, while Jane Fonda will be honored with the Life Achievement Award, SAG-AFTRA’s highest honor.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture