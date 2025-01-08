Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Screen Actor Guild nominations for 2025 revealed as announcement derailed by LA wildfires
Subscribe
Screen Actor Guild nominations for 2025 revealed as announcement derailed by LA wildfires
The 'Actor' statue on display before the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Trophy Room at The Shrine Auditorium © Getty Images for Turner Image

Screen Actor Guild nominations for 2025 revealed as announcement derailed by LA wildfires

 Cillian Murphy and Lily Gladstone won the 2024 SAG Awards

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The 2025 awards season continues with the Screen Actor Guild awards nominations, which were announced on the awards' official website. The live announcement was due to be held at an event hosted by Joey King (We Were the Lucky Ones) and Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story) on Wednesday but was cancelled due to the wildfires in Los Angeles, which saw 30,000 people evacuated from the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood.

The nominations came three days after the Golden Globe Awards, where Emilia Perez and The Brutalist won big and became the frontrunners of the season.

The SAG award winners often go on to win the Oscars including in 2024 when Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Da'Vine Joy Randolph all won their SAG categories and the Academy Award weeks later.

Cillian Murphy, winner of the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role award, poses in the press room© Getty Images
Cillian Murphy, winner of the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role award, poses in the press room

The 2025 SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix on February 23 at 8/7c from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California.

Kristen Bell is hosting the ceremony, while Jane Fonda will be honored with the Life Achievement Award, SAG-AFTRA’s highest honor.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Sign up to Off Camera for all the gossip and goings-on from the wonderful world of TV and film

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More