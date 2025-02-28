Michael Strahan makes unexpected play for huge new role away from GMA

Michael Strahan is a man of many talents... but we never expected this.

The TV host stunned viewers on Thursday's Good Morning America when he revealed his hopes for a new role.

During an interview with the president and chief executive officer of Amazon, Andy Jassy, Michael made a surprising play.

WATCH: Michael Strahan's family life

Michael steered the conversation to talk about Amazon's recent takeover of the James Bond franchise.

After discussing the $1 billion move, the former NFL player asked Andy who he would like to be the new 007 and he threw the question right back at him.

Michael fancies himself as the next James Bond

"You're looking at him," Michael quipped, pointing at himself. "I'm here."

Andy asked: "And you're available, and interested?" to which Michael answered: "All of those things."

While it's highly unlikely Michael will take on the coveted spy role, it wouldn't be his first acting gig. He starred in Magic Mike XXL, had a role on Black-ish, and even had a cameo appearance in Charlie's Angels in 2019.

© MGM Studios Daniel Craig as James Bond

However, Michael doesn't have a lot of spare time to dedicate to a movie career as he's not only a host on GMA, but a sports commentator for Fox NFL Sunday. He hosts the game show The $100,000 Pyramid, and has his own clothing line and men's skincare range too.

Not to mention, he's a dad to his four kids.

Michael's spoken about the day when he decides to kick back and retire, but insists it's not happening just yet.

© ABC Michael is a busy man

In a recent interview with Forbes, he said he had a "soft landing in mind," although added: "I won't go cold turkey on everything, but I see myself slowly dropping different things until eventually you'll just find me on the golf course."

He's had a rough year with his daughter Isabella's cancer battle, and it's made him focus on the things that really matter.

"Time is the one thing that once it's gone, you can never get it back," he shared. "I'm very conscious of that, being a dad. That's what has led me to think more about the end of my career.

Family is incredibly important to him

"I don't want to be someone who's on TV at 80 years old. It's an absolute pleasure and privilege to be able to have that option. But I can get more of everything in life except for time."

Talking about what he'll do when he does retire, he's said: "I like company, I like vacations. I'm at the point in life when I just want to enjoy it. I don't want to work forever, I want to enjoy life at some point."