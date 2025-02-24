GMA's Robin Roberts is left unimpressed with co-star Michael Strahan during live show

Robin Roberts is incredibly close to her GMA co-stars Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos, and she isn't afraid to tell them what's what!

The popular TV anchor was left unimpressed in one hilarious segment last week on the show, as Michael got creative with his autocue.

The former NFL champion was moving the topic on from a discussion about Hamish the calf, Nashville Zoo's latest celebrity resident, who caught the attention of the GMA anchors, including Lara Spencer, who was reporting live from the zoo while joined by Hamish himself.

As the chat with Lara came to a close, Michael said: "Mooooving on," much to Robin's horror. "Oh no, no you didn't," she responded.

"You know Michael, it's too early to start that," she said, jokingly shaking him while laughing.

© Photo: Getty Images Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts have been working with each other for years

Robin and Michael are incredibly close, and the former was there for the sports star when he first joined the show back in 2016. He reflected on his co-star's kindness during a special celebration episode back in April 2022, where they celebrated Robin's then 20 year anniversary.

During his speech, he made Robin emotional as he recalled: "I was feeling overwhelmed. And we were some place together, and she looked at me and she just said 'you belong here.'"

© Paula Lobo Robin and Michael are always teasing each other on GMA

He continued: "'You belong here and don't you forget that.' And she doesn't realize how forever indebted I am to her with just those few words in that one crucial moment in that life."

"And I am so thankful for her, because I know that I'm not here without her." Robin responded to Michael's kind words by grabbing his hand while sitting next to him. He also talked earlier in the segment about what his working relationship with Robin was like, how they'd always love to have a good time together and their penchant for breaking out into song and dance.

© Photo: Getty Images Michael and Robin have a lot of fun on Good Morning America

He added: "She makes me want to be a good teammate. For someone who's been in this business for as long as she has, to still have this energy about her that's like she's here for the first day."

Robin and Michael have been there for each other during tough times. It was Robin who interviewed Michael and his daughter Isabella in 2024 when they opened up for the first time in public about the 19-year-old's cancer battle.

© Getty Images Robin and Michael with GMA co-star George Stephanopoulos

Luckily, Isabella is now cancer free, but during the uncertain times, Robin - who has battled breast cancer in the past - was there to give invaluable words of courage to her co-star and his family.

During an interview with People, Michael said that his co-star told him: "She said, 'You think when you have cancer you're going to wake up every day and think, Oh, I have cancer.' But she said, 'At some point, you wake up and you just live. You don't even think about it.'"

"I can't wait for Isabella to get back to that point," he added. "When she feels 'I'm back to normal me.' And I think that will be a moment of completion. She's already back at school but back to where she feels normal again and this doesn't even cross her mind."