Michael Strahan ignores GMA co-host after he's warned: 'Don't do it'

He just couldn't help himself! Michael Strahan sparked a major reaction from his fellow GMA last this week with a comment nobody was expecting him to say out loud

The popular host was sitting alongside Rebecca Jarvis, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos when they addressed a pre-Valentine's Day report that indicated cocoa prices could be double what they were last year.

Rather than absorb the information and move on, Michael took it upon himself to add some cheeky commentary despite Robin urging him not to.

"You know what's going through my mind," he said with a smile. "I'm already chocolate and I'm the same price."

As George and Rebecca chuckled, Robin quipped: "You looked over at me and I knew that's what you were thinking and I was like 'don't do it, don't say it."

Robin warned him not to do it

All George could say was: "Thank you for sharing, Michael," while Rebecca looked away and continued to laugh.

The show shared the moment on Instagram and fans commented with crying with laughter emojis and called the interaction "hilarious."

One wrote: "Love this, love him & love Robin knowing what he was going to say and telling him not to, in her head, lol!!! They are awesome."

Fans love the chemistry between the hosts on the ABC show and it helps that they're friends off-screen too.

The co-anchors have been hosting the morning show for a long time and have developed strong bonds.

At the end of last year, it was Michael's turn to be left red-faced by Robin.

The hosts love a laugh on GMA

During a discussion about lowering blood pressure with Dr. Darien Sutton, Michael hung his head in embarrassment.

The doctor was talking about "vigorous" exercise to lower blood pressure, and Robin wanted to know what that meant.

Darien spoke about being breathless and sweaty to which Robin quickly quipped: "Michael makes me breathless and sweat."

Robin and Michael have a close bond

Michael chuckled too before saying: "I cannot believe you just said that."

Despite how much they adore working together, Michael has confessed after a rollercoaster year, retirement has been on his mind.

In an interview with Town & Country, he said he lives life now "more in the moment," since his daughter Isabella's cancer diagnosis.

It's been an emotional year for the family

He told the outlet: "I always loved and appreciated my family, but sometimes you're just working, working, working. Now I work, but I see an end to that, because I want to spend time with my family. It's the most important thing.

"We've always been a close family, but this last year has given me some perspective," he went on, maintaining: "At the end of the day the most important thing is your kids, your family, your mom, your father, your other loved ones — and just to hold them close to you, and your friends as well.

"Now I wake up every day and enjoy that day, more so than looking to next week, next month, or next year."