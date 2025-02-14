Michael Strahan takes part in surprise wedding ceremony live on GMA — fans left in tears

Good Morning America made sure that Valentine's Day was celebrated on the show - and they went all out!

The ABC morning show orchestrated a live wedding ceremony to mark February 14, with co-host Michael Strahan among those taking part in the big event.

Loved-up couple Chaseedaw and Daniel appeared on the show during a live segment, as Sam Champion interviewed them about their relationship, before Daniel got down on one knee.

WATCH: GMA surprise viewers with live wedding

After Chaseedaw said yes in an emotional scene, Michael then took over hosting duties during the actual wedding.

The surprises kept coming, as the dad-of-four told the bride that her family and friends were in the studio to watch them take their vows.

© Instagram Michael Strahan and his GMA co-stars helped organize a live wedding on the show

The wedding was officiated by Sam, while Michael and Lara Spencer also played roles in the ceremony. Michael then surprised the couple with a honeymoon, telling them that they would be going to The Cayman Islands to spend six nights in a luxury hotel.

The joyful scenes - from the proposal to the ceremony - left many viewers in tears, as they took to Instagram to have their say. "It's too early to be crying this much! I'm watching the wedding now...simply beautiful," one wrote, while another commented: "This is absolutely beautiful. I'm home watching and crying." A third added: "This is so lovely!"

© Instagram Loved up couple Daniel and Chaseedaw tied the knot in the GMA studios on Valentine's Day

The events of the day were put together in an emotional montage posted on GMA's official Instagram page following the show, captioned: "Our GMA family wishes you a marriage full of love and happiness."

GMA often celebrates special moments on the show, concerning both viewers and the hosts themselves.

The proposal

The anchors are incredibly close and have attended each other's weddings too over the years. Robin Roberts invited the GMA family when she tied the knot with wife Amber Laign back in 2023, and segments of the day were filmed for the show.

The couple even celebrated their joint hen party on the program. At the time, co-host Lara was just one of the many hosts to share photos from the special show on social media, writing: "Congratulations to Robin and Amber. Their wedding is less than a month away and we kicked off the final countdown on @goodmorningamerica w a celebration that was pure joy. Wish I had taken more pictures but I was having too much fun!! Congrats R and A. We are so very happy for you."

© Good Morning America/ABC The GMA family are incredibly close and celebrate and support each other during the good and bad times

Birthdays are also celebrated on the show, with George Stephanopoulos being the most recent star to mark his big day, as he turned 64 on February 10.

The team are also there for each other during difficult times, and have been incredibly supportive of Michael during the past year while his daughter Isabella battled an aggressive brain cancer. Luckily, Isabella has now recovered, and recently appeared on the show with her dad to talk about her health battle.