The Chase fans left distracted as they're convinced that a contestant is a famous TV star

The Chase fans were left doing a double take during Thursday's episode after spotting a contestant who they believed looked just like one of the presenters on This Morning.

Bradley Walsh returned to host another round of the hit ITV quiz show, introducing four new contestants hoping to outsmart the Chaser and take home some cash.

However, as soon as contestant Harry stepped up to face the questions, viewers were quick to comment on his striking resemblance to the TV presenter.

WATCH: The Chase contestant earns £5k in the cash builder round

'Dermot O’Leary in trap 3'

© ITV Viewers thought that this contestant on The Chase is a celebrity lookalike

Social media was soon flooded with comments from fans pointing out the similarities between Harry and Dermot. One viewer wrote: “Harry looks a bit like Dermot O’Leary.” Another agreed, posting: “Dermot O’Leary in trap 3.”

Others thought Harry looked like a mix of familiar faces. A third joked: “Harry is a Dermot O’Leary and Dexter hybrid.”

Another took it a step further, writing: “Harry—The lovechild of Dermot O’Leary and Prince Harry himself.”

Despite the ongoing debate over his resemblance to the famous presenter, Harry remained focused on the quiz, determined to make it through to the final round.

A tense episode with a big win

© ITV Harry did quite well in the cash builder on The Chase

While fans were amused by the doppelgänger moment, Thursday’s episode of The Chase was packed with drama. The team started off on shaky ground when contestant Trevor was quickly eliminated by Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan.

With one player already out, the pressure was on. Contestant Gail took a bold risk by going for the higher offer of £35,000—and succeeded.

Harry and fellow contestant Maddy also made it through to the final round, bringing the total prize pot to £45,000. With the stakes high, viewers were on the edge of their seats as the trio faced Jenny in the final chase.

Viewers celebrate the team's victory

© ITV Viewers thought this The Chase contestant looks like Dermot O'Leary

Against the odds, the team managed to outrun Jenny, securing the £45,000 jackpot. Fans took to social media to celebrate their impressive win.

One viewer wrote: “Well done team! …and none of them entertained the minus offer.”

Another added: “There’s no way Jenny would let anyone win. She’s way too competitive.”

© ITV Harry performed very well on The Chase

Some fans even speculated that Jenny may have let them win on purpose, with one saying: “Jenny may have thought the team deserved to win and threw that. She could have easily passed that penultimate question.”

Regardless, Harry, Maddy, and Gail walked away with the winnings—and plenty of fans convinced they had just seen Dermot O’Leary’s long-lost twin.

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV1 and is available on ITVX.