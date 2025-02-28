The Chase star pays tribute after death of 'good friend' and 'inspiration'

The Chase star Shaun Wallace has paid tribute to his "good friend" Eggheads quizzer Chris Hughes, who has died aged 77.

The sad news was announced by Eggheads official social media pages in a statement that read: "It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Eggheads great Chris Hughes.

"Chris joined the show in 2003 and over the next 20 years gave us not only brilliant answers but very many laughs and happy memories. He will be hugely missed by all his Eggheads family."

Shaun, 64, said Chris would be "hugely missed" in a comment beneath the post. "I just want to pay my respects to one of the greatest quizzers of all time," penned the quizzer, who is known as 'The Dark Destroyer' on The Chase.

Shaun Wallace paid tribute to his 'good friend'

"A man who was a great inspiration to my own journey as a quizzer who became a good friend. Rest in peace, dear Chris, you will be sorely missed," he concluded.

The TV star shared another tribute on Instagram, in which he called Chris "a great inspiration to me in my journey in becoming a quizzer" and praised his "down to earth approach to life both as a person and as a top quizzer".

"I got to know Chris and we became friends which was a pleasure in itself," continued Shaun. "His passing will leave a great void in the quizzing world that can never be filled and I hope he will be fondly remembered for the pleasure and joy that he brought to millions of people.

© Instagram Eggheads star Chris Hughes died aged 77

"Rest in peace Chris," he added.

Other fans shared tributes on X, with one person writing: "This is sad news indeed. To me, he was THE Egghead. He was a big part of my childhood when I was in England. My condolences to his friends and family and may his soul rest in peace."

A second fan penned: "One of the originals and my favourite egghead. Clever chap. Enjoyed watching him; a big loss to the quizzing world. He was quite the force to be reckoned with!"

© Anthony Devlin Shaun praised Chris as "an inspiration"

Eggheads producer Robert Dean wrote: "Very sad to say that our brilliant Egghead Chris has sadly passed away. He was an amazing Egghead who considered everyone on the production team part of his family.

"I have such fond memories of him and count myself lucky to have known him. I'll miss him tremendously."

While an official cause of death has not been revealed, a celebration of life service will reportedly take place at Crewe Crematorium in March. Well-wishers have been asked to donate to Cancer Research and the British Heart Foundation.

As well as Eggheads, Chris appeared on other quiz shows, including The Weakest Link. He won Mastermind and International Mastermind in 1983 and was crowned Brain of Britain in 2005.