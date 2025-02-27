The Chase star Paul Sinha's life off-camera: from husband to Parkinson's diagnosis

Paul Sinha, aka The Sinnerman, has been a regular face on ITV's The Chase for almost 15 years, having joined the line-up in 2011.
The 54-year-old quizzing genius has appeared on a number of shows since then, including Countdown, Taskmaster, Would I Lie To You?, and QI. But while he's a big name in the game show world, how much do you know about his life off-screen? Find out more…
Paul's career away from The Chase
Long before his TV career, Paul worked as a junior doctor after qualifying as a GP in the 1990s.
He later turned to a career in comedy and has since taken eight shows to the Edinburgh Fringe. The stand-up comedian has performed in every major comedy club in the UK and has been nominated three times for Best Club Comedian at the Chortle Awards, winning in 2014.
Paul's husband and sweet proposal
Paul is married to Oliver Levy, who has previously appeared alongside his husband on Celebrity Gogglebox.
The couple tied the knot at a registry office in 2019, which the TV star described as the "greatest day of my life, as friends and family thoroughly enjoyed drinking, dancing, and ignoring the canapés".
The professional quizzer popped the question with a £20 ring from Topshop. Speaking about the proposal on Loose Women in 2023, Paul explained that he knew "the one thing" Olly wouldn't value was an expensive ring.
"That's not what drives the relationship," he said. "It's companionship and love and having fun, it's not the value of jewellery."
On why the couple decided to tie the knot, Paul sweetly explained: "Everyone deserves their moment in the sun and their moment of happiness.
"You look at someone and you go, 'You're never going to be happier than you are with that one person' and you think, 'Why not make it official?'"
Paul's home life
When he's not busy filming The Chase or performing stand-up comedy, Paul lives in London with his husband, Olly.
The Luton-born comedian has previously expressed his gratitude for being able to live his dream life after leaving his job in medicine and working as a comedian and quizzer.
"I'm happy because I am the person I wanted to be – a professional comedian and professional quizzer," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.
"How could I possibly be having more of a dream life than the one I’m having now?"
Paul continued: "I am really, really, really pleased this has happened to me in a position where I'm living the life I want to live.
"I'm really grateful for the decisions I've made that have made this lifestyle possible. A lot of it is just based on luck."
Paul's Parkinson's disease diagnosis
Paul was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019. According to the NHS website, it's a condition in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years.
The TV star revealed his diagnosis in a blog post and explained his symptoms began in 2017 "with a sudden-onset, frozen right shoulder, and took in an unexpected diagnosis of Type 2 diabetes".
Sharing his outlook on life following his diagnosis, Paul said he is "as positive as I can be".
"That's not an act of defiance or courage, it's just an act of pragmatism," he told the Big Issue. "I've got a life to lead. I've got a living to make, and the more things I can do within the parameters of my illness, the better living I'll make."