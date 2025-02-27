The Chase star Paul Sinha's life off-camera: from husband to Parkinson's diagnosis

Paul is married to Oliver Levy, who has previously appeared alongside his husband on Celebrity Gogglebox.

The couple tied the knot at a registry office in 2019, which the TV star described as the "greatest day of my life, as friends and family thoroughly enjoyed drinking, dancing, and ignoring the canapés".

The professional quizzer popped the question with a £20 ring from Topshop. Speaking about the proposal on Loose Women in 2023, Paul explained that he knew "the one thing" Olly wouldn't value was an expensive ring.

"That's not what drives the relationship," he said. "It's companionship and love and having fun, it's not the value of jewellery."

On why the couple decided to tie the knot, Paul sweetly explained: "Everyone deserves their moment in the sun and their moment of happiness.

"You look at someone and you go, 'You're never going to be happier than you are with that one person' and you think, 'Why not make it official?'"