The Chase stars' private homes: Bradley Walsh, Jenny Ryan and Shaun Wallace

Shaun Wallace
Shaun Wallace, also known on the show as the "Dark Destroyer", lives in North London and his beautiful home has been revealed before on television appearances.
One day, he allowed fans to see inside his lovely living room which has a black brick statement wall, a white fireplace surround and white in-built shelves. The shelves are packed with awards, trophies and trinkets, and in front of them is a brown leather chair.
This photo of his hallway was shared on his Instagram and we love the rustic, countryside feel it has thanks to the exposed wooden beams.
Jenny Ryan's home
Chaser Jenny, nicknamed The Vixen, has given small glimpses into her home life via her Instagram feed.
This photo shows the TV star and quiz pro working hard at her desk for a virtual meeting. Behind her, we can spot a candle on the windowsill, as well as a bird-shaped light.
Mark Labbett's home
Mark "The Beast" Labbett owns a beautiful home in Rotherham that has chic country features and neutral decorations throughout.
The Chase star previously lived with his ex-wife Katie, but the pair split after six years of marriage in 2020. More recently, he was in a relationship with Hayley Palmer, who is 16 years his junior, but the pair announced their split just after their one-year anniversary which they celebrated last month.
This photo shows Mark sitting in the living room on his sofa which is decorated with a large silver mirror, plenty of candles and a stone-coloured radiator cover.
It appears this is where Mark sits to enjoy the TV when he's not on it!
Anne Hegerty's home
Chaser Anne Hegerty, known as The Governess, lives in Watford, which is actually close to where The Chase is filmed.
The star has created a cosy home and we're sure it was a welcome retreat after her time in the I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! jungle back in 2018.
Anne revealed her private home office during a virtual appearance, where she has a large countryside painting, a rustic wooden desk filled with books and a cream lamp that matches the neutral walls.
Paul Sinha's home
Paul Sinha, known as The Sinnerman, is currently living with Parkinson's disease. He lives in South London with his husband Oliver Levy.
The couple's cosy home was shared when they appeared on a previous episode of Celebrity Gogglebox.
The star's room features a grey sofa, printed artwork on the walls and a free-standing orange lamp.
Speaking to Specs Comedy about his London life, Paul said: "I live in a quiet suburban area of south London and I go to the pub and eat bacon sandwiches in cafes. I don’t really live that celebrity lifestyle, it's not me."
Bradley Walsh's home
While the Chasers have relatively lowkey homes, presenter Bradley Walsh lives in a £2.5 million barn conversion in Epping, Essex with his wife Donna Derby and their son Barney.
Although the star isn't one for showing off his lavish home, we have seen the odd glimpse, including this photo where Bradley shows the stylish car artwork he's framed on his walls.
Bradley also showed off his shed on a previous episode of This Morning where he keeps various tools, musical instruments, and Christmas decorations.
He also has two comfy chairs in there, making it the perfect secret hideout!
Bradley Walsh's garden
Bradley might not show inside his home often, but this video alongside his son Barney proves that the family home has a gorgeous garden.
The family's outdoor area has plenty of space, a generously sized lawn and high trees around the edge for extra privacy.
