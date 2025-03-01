Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The BRITs goes Brat! Charli XCX sweeps BRITs during show-stopping night
Charli XCX in a black sheer outfit© Ash Knotek/Shutterstock

The BRITs goes Brat! Charli XCX sweeps ceremony during show-stopping night

Charli XCX had five nominations going into the night

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
12 minutes ago
It was the biggest night in music with the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX and Jade descending onto the O2 Arena to find out which lucky artist would be taking away a BRIT Award.

Charli XCX lead the way with five nominations, including for Pop Act of the Year and Best Song of the Year. Although the British singer didn't win every category she was nominated, it was still an incredible night for the Brat hitmaker. The show featured incredible performances from the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, which can be seen below, alongside the likes of Teddy Swims.

Myles Smith also picked up a Rising Star Award, while Sabrina Carpenter was awarded the Global Success Award.

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter kicks the BRITs off with incredible performance

Here's all the winners from this year's BRIT Awards...

Artist of the Year

  • Beadabobee
  • Central Cee
  • Charli XCX - WINNER
  • Dua Lipa
  • Fred again..
  • Jamie xx
  • Michael Kiwanuka
  • Nia Archives
  • Rachel Chinouriri
  • Sam Fender

Group of the Year

Ezra Collective onstage at the BRITs© James Veysey/Shutterstock
Ezra Collective won their first BRIT Award
  • Bring Me the Horizon
  • Coldplay
  • The Cure
  • Ezra Collective - WINNER
  • The Last Dinner Party

Best New Artist

  • English Teacher
  • Ezra Collective
  • The Last Dinner Party - WINNER
  • Myles Smith
  • Rachel Chinouriri

Song of the Year with Mastercard

Charli XCX on stage with a BRIT Award© James Veysey/Shutterstock
Charli won the first award of the night with Song of the Year
  • Artemes - I Like The Way You Kiss Me
  • The Beatles - Now And Then
  • BL3SS & Camrin Watson feat. bbyclose - Kisses
  • Band4Band - Central Cee feat. lil baby
  • Guess - Billie Eilish & Charli XCX - WINNER
  • Backbone - Chase & Status feat. Stormzy
  • Feels Like I'm Falling in Love - Coldplay
  • Training Season - Dua Lipa
  • Alibi - Ella Henderson feat. Rudimental
  • Angel of My Dreams - JADE
  • Kehlani - Jordan Adetunji
  • Thick Of It - KSI feat. Trippie Redd
  • Stargazing - Myles Smith
  • Your Christmas To Me - Sam Ryder
  • Somedays - Sonny Fodera, Jazzy, DOD

Mastercard Album of the Year

  • Preclude to Ecstasy - The Last Dinner Party
  • Brat - Charli XCX - WINNER
  • Songs of a Lost World - The Cure
  • Radical Optimism - Dua Lipa
  • Dance, No One's Watching - Ezra Collective

International Artist of the Year

  • Adrienne Lenker
  • Asake
  • Benson Boone
  • Beyonce
  • Billie Eilish
  • Chappell Roan - WINNER
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Taylor Swift
  • Tyler The Creator

International Song of the Year

  • Beautiful Things - Benson Boone
  • Texas Hold 'Em - Beyonce
  • Birds of a Feather - Billie Eilish
  • Good Luck, Babe - Chappell Roan - WINNER
  • End of Beginning - Djo
  • Houdini - Eminem
  • Too Sweet - Hozier
  • Lovin On Me - Jack Harlow
  • Stick Season - Noah KahaI
  • Had Some Help - Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen
  • Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter
  • A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey
  • Fortnight - Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone
  • Lose Control - Teddy Swims
  • Million Dollar Baby - Tommy Richman

International Group of the Year

  • Amyl and the Sniffers
  • Confidence Man
  • Fontaines D.C - WINNER
  • Future & Metro Boomin
  • Linkin Park

Alternative/Rock Act

Sam Fender on stage at the BRITs© James Veysey/Shutterstock
Sam was nervous during his acceptance speech
  • Beabadobee
  • The Cure
  • Ezra Collective
  • The Last Dinner Party
  • Sam Fender - WINNER

Pop Act

Jade Thirlwall in a blue dress with the Sugababes© James Veysey/Shutterstock
Jade's dress grabbed attention during her speech
  • Charli XCX
  • Dua Lipa
  • JADE - WINNER
  • Lola Young
  • Myles Smith

R&B Act

  • Clear Sol
  • FLO
  • Jorja Smith
  • Michael Kiwanuka
  • RAYE - WINNER

Dance Act

Charli XCX walking off stage© James Veysey/Shutterstock
  • Becky Hill
  • Charli XCX - WINNER
  • Chase & Status
  • Fred again..
  • Nia Archives

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Stormzy with a BRIT Award© James Veysey/Shutterstock
Stormzy won his fourth BRIT
  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • Ghetts
  • Little Simz
  • Stormzy - WINNER

