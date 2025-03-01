The BRITs goes Brat! Charli XCX sweeps ceremony during show-stopping night

It was the biggest night in music with the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX and Jade descending onto the O2 Arena to find out which lucky artist would be taking away a BRIT Award.
Charli XCX lead the way with five nominations, including for Pop Act of the Year and Best Song of the Year. Although the British singer didn't win every category she was nominated, it was still an incredible night for the Brat hitmaker. The show featured incredible performances from the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, which can be seen below, alongside the likes of Teddy Swims.
Myles Smith also picked up a Rising Star Award, while Sabrina Carpenter was awarded the Global Success Award.
Here's all the winners from this year's BRIT Awards...
Artist of the Year
- Beadabobee
- Central Cee
- Charli XCX - WINNER
- Dua Lipa
- Fred again..
- Jamie xx
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Nia Archives
- Rachel Chinouriri
- Sam Fender
Group of the Year
- Bring Me the Horizon
- Coldplay
- The Cure
- Ezra Collective - WINNER
- The Last Dinner Party
Best New Artist
- English Teacher
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party - WINNER
- Myles Smith
- Rachel Chinouriri
Song of the Year with Mastercard
- Artemes - I Like The Way You Kiss Me
- The Beatles - Now And Then
- BL3SS & Camrin Watson feat. bbyclose - Kisses
- Band4Band - Central Cee feat. lil baby
- Guess - Billie Eilish & Charli XCX - WINNER
- Backbone - Chase & Status feat. Stormzy
- Feels Like I'm Falling in Love - Coldplay
- Training Season - Dua Lipa
- Alibi - Ella Henderson feat. Rudimental
- Angel of My Dreams - JADE
- Kehlani - Jordan Adetunji
- Thick Of It - KSI feat. Trippie Redd
- Stargazing - Myles Smith
- Your Christmas To Me - Sam Ryder
- Somedays - Sonny Fodera, Jazzy, DOD
Mastercard Album of the Year
- Preclude to Ecstasy - The Last Dinner Party
- Brat - Charli XCX - WINNER
- Songs of a Lost World - The Cure
- Radical Optimism - Dua Lipa
- Dance, No One's Watching - Ezra Collective
International Artist of the Year
- Adrienne Lenker
- Asake
- Benson Boone
- Beyonce
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan - WINNER
- Kendrick Lamar
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
- Tyler The Creator
International Song of the Year
- Beautiful Things - Benson Boone
- Texas Hold 'Em - Beyonce
- Birds of a Feather - Billie Eilish
- Good Luck, Babe - Chappell Roan - WINNER
- End of Beginning - Djo
- Houdini - Eminem
- Too Sweet - Hozier
- Lovin On Me - Jack Harlow
- Stick Season - Noah KahaI
- Had Some Help - Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen
- Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter
- A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey
- Fortnight - Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone
- Lose Control - Teddy Swims
- Million Dollar Baby - Tommy Richman
International Group of the Year
- Amyl and the Sniffers
- Confidence Man
- Fontaines D.C - WINNER
- Future & Metro Boomin
- Linkin Park
Alternative/Rock Act
- Beabadobee
- The Cure
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
- Sam Fender - WINNER
Pop Act
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- JADE - WINNER
- Lola Young
- Myles Smith
R&B Act
- Clear Sol
- FLO
- Jorja Smith
- Michael Kiwanuka
- RAYE - WINNER
Dance Act
- Becky Hill
- Charli XCX - WINNER
- Chase & Status
- Fred again..
- Nia Archives
Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Ghetts
- Little Simz
- Stormzy - WINNER