The BRITs goes Brat! Charli XCX sweeps ceremony during show-stopping night

It was the biggest night in music with the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX and Jade descending onto the O2 Arena to find out which lucky artist would be taking away a BRIT Award.

Charli XCX lead the way with five nominations, including for Pop Act of the Year and Best Song of the Year. Although the British singer didn't win every category she was nominated, it was still an incredible night for the Brat hitmaker. The show featured incredible performances from the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, which can be seen below, alongside the likes of Teddy Swims.

Myles Smith also picked up a Rising Star Award, while Sabrina Carpenter was awarded the Global Success Award.

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter kicks the BRITs off with incredible performance

Here's all the winners from this year's BRIT Awards...

Artist of the Year

Beadabobee

Central Cee

Charli XCX - WINNER

Dua Lipa

Fred again..

Jamie xx

Michael Kiwanuka

Nia Archives

Rachel Chinouriri

Sam Fender

Group of the Year

© James Veysey/Shutterstock Ezra Collective won their first BRIT Award

Bring Me the Horizon

Coldplay

The Cure

Ezra Collective - WINNER

The Last Dinner Party

Best New Artist

English Teacher

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party - WINNER

Myles Smith

Rachel Chinouriri

Song of the Year with Mastercard

© James Veysey/Shutterstock Charli won the first award of the night with Song of the Year

Artemes - I Like The Way You Kiss Me

The Beatles - Now And Then

BL3SS & Camrin Watson feat. bbyclose - Kisses

Band4Band - Central Cee feat. lil baby

Guess - Billie Eilish & Charli XCX - WINNER

Backbone - Chase & Status feat. Stormzy

Feels Like I'm Falling in Love - Coldplay

Training Season - Dua Lipa

Alibi - Ella Henderson feat. Rudimental

Angel of My Dreams - JADE

Kehlani - Jordan Adetunji

Thick Of It - KSI feat. Trippie Redd

Stargazing - Myles Smith

Your Christmas To Me - Sam Ryder

Somedays - Sonny Fodera, Jazzy, DOD

Mastercard Album of the Year

Preclude to Ecstasy - The Last Dinner Party

Brat - Charli XCX - WINNER

Songs of a Lost World - The Cure

Radical Optimism - Dua Lipa

Dance, No One's Watching - Ezra Collective

International Artist of the Year

Adrienne Lenker

Asake

Benson Boone

Beyonce

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan - WINNER

Kendrick Lamar

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Tyler The Creator

International Song of the Year

Beautiful Things - Benson Boone

Texas Hold 'Em - Beyonce

Birds of a Feather - Billie Eilish

Good Luck, Babe - Chappell Roan - WINNER

End of Beginning - Djo

Houdini - Eminem

Too Sweet - Hozier

Lovin On Me - Jack Harlow

Stick Season - Noah KahaI

Had Some Help - Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter

A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey

Fortnight - Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone

Lose Control - Teddy Swims

Million Dollar Baby - Tommy Richman

International Group of the Year

Amyl and the Sniffers

Confidence Man

Fontaines D.C - WINNER

Future & Metro Boomin

Linkin Park

Alternative/Rock Act

© James Veysey/Shutterstock Sam was nervous during his acceptance speech

Beabadobee

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Sam Fender - WINNER

Pop Act

© James Veysey/Shutterstock Jade's dress grabbed attention during her speech

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

JADE - WINNER

Lola Young

Myles Smith

R&B Act

Clear Sol

FLO

Jorja Smith

Michael Kiwanuka

RAYE - WINNER

Dance Act

© James Veysey/Shutterstock

Becky Hill

Charli XCX - WINNER

Chase & Status

Fred again..

Nia Archives

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

© James Veysey/Shutterstock Stormzy won his fourth BRIT