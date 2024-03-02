BRIT Awards 2024 – see the winners list in full here

The BRIT Awards are back with a bang as some of the biggest names in music aim to win a coveted award. The awards has seen the likes of Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue and Billie Eilish all nominated.
Everything will kick off at 8:30pm on ITV with Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp taking over hosting duties from comedian Mo Gilligan, who previously hosted the awards from 2022 to 2023.
Two winners have already been announced with Chase & Status picking up Best Producer, while RAYE, who collected seven nominations from the BRITs has won Best Songwriter. Meanwhile it's been confirmed that Kylie Minogue will be presented with a Global Icon Award.
But what of the rest of the nominations? Find out below, and keep checking back throughout the night, or with our live blog, to see who wins…
Artist of the year
- Arlo Parks
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Dua Lipa
- Fred again..
- J Hus
- Jessie Ware
- Little Simz
- Olivia Dean
- Raye
Group of the year
- Blur
- Chase & Status
- Headie One & K-Trap
- Jungle - Winner
- Young Fathers
Album of the year
- Blur - The Ballad of Darren
- J Hus - Beautiful and Brutal Yard
- Little Simz - No Thank You
- Raye - My 21st Century Blues
- Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy
Song of the year
- Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding - Miracle
- Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe - Prada
- Central Cee - Let Go
- Dave & Central Cee - Sprinter
- Dua Lipa - Dance The Night
- Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
- J Hus ft Drake - Who Told You
- Kenya Grace - Strangers
- Lewis Capaldi - Wish You The Best
- PinkPantheress - Boy's a Liar
- Raye featuring 070 Shake - Escapism - Winner
- Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry - Dancing Is Healing
- Stormzy ft Debbie - Firebabe
- Switch Disco and Ella Henderson - React
- Venbee & Goddard - Messy In Heaven
Best new artist
- Mahalia
- Olivia Dean
- PinkPantheress
- Raye
- Yussef Dayes
International artist of the year
- Asake
- Burna Boy
- Caroline Polachek
- CMAT
- Kylie Minogue
- Lana Del Rey
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
International group of the year
- Blink-182
- Boygenius
- Foo Fighters
- Gabriels
- Paramore
International song of the year
- Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
- David Kushner - Daylight
- Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red
- Jazzy - Giving Me
- Libianca - People
- Meghan Trainor - Made You Look
- Miley Cyrus - Flowers
- Noah Kahan - Stick Season
- Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz - Miss You
- Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- Peggy Gou - (It Goes Like) Nanana
- Rema - Calm Down
- SZA - Kill Bill
- Tate McRae - Greedy
- Tyla – Water
Best alternative/rock act
- Blur
- Bring Me The Horizon
- The Rolling Stones
- Young Fathers
- Yussef Dayes
Best hip-hop/grime/rap act
- CasIsDead
- Central Cee
- Dave
- J Hus
- Little Simz
- Best dance act
- Barry Can't Swim
- Becky Hill
- Calvin Harris
- Fred again..
- Romy
Best pop act
- Calvin Harris
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Dean
- Raye
Best R&B act
- Cleo Sol
- Jorja Smith
- Mahalia
- Raye - Winner
- Sault
Rising star
- The Last Dinner Party
- Caity Baser
- Sekou