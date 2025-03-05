Outnumbered star makes major change with 'dark psychological' Channel 4 drama - and it looks amazing

Although the star is best known for his comedic roles in shows including Fleabag and Outnumbered, Hugh Dennis is taking on a seriously dark role in the upcoming second season of The Couple Next Door - and we're already so invested!

The popular Channel 4 show originally included Eleanor Tomlinson and Sam Heughan in the cast, but season two sees the story follow a new group of couples including The Split star Annabel Scholey, Nashville's Sam Palladio, The Witcher star Aggy K Adams, and Never Have I Ever actor Sendhil Ramamurthy alongside Hugh.

WATCH: Check out season one of The Couple Next Door

So what can we expect from season two? The new synopsis reads: "Brilliant heart surgeon Charlotte Roberts and her husband, consultant anaesthetist Jacob are a high-flying busy married couple. But things soon turn upside down when their mysterious new hospital colleague Mia rents out the house next door.

"Working her way into Charlotte and Jacob’s confidence and eventually their bed, Mia also quickly befriends cul-de-sac outcast Alan whilst Charlotte has to handle the reappearance of past flame Leo.

Jacob (Sam Palladio) and Charlotte (Annabel Scholey) take a selfie on a boat trip in Antwerp.

"However, it’s not long before Mia’s past comes back to haunt her, leading Charlotte and Jacob to question who she really is, especially when patients at the hospital mysteriously start dying. But one thing is clear, giving into desires can have deadly consequences." Invested? So are we!

Hugh Dennis stars in the Couple Next Door season 2

The series is loosely based on the hit Scandi show Fatal Injections, and while we're yet to know an exact release date, filming has recently wrapped in Belgium. We can't wait to find out more!

Speaking about joining the show, Annabel said: "I am delighted to be joining the brilliant team behind Channel 4's The Couple Next Door. I was a big fan of series one and I am excited to be delving into David Allison's gripping new script with a hugely talented cast and crew, whilst going back to my West Yorkshire roots, as heart surgeon Charlotte Roberts."

© Channel 4 Sam Heughan, Jessica De Gouw, Alfred Enoch and Eleanor Tomlinson starred in season one

Sam added: "I'm thrilled to join the amazing team at The Couple Next Door. I was drawn to the project through its brilliant writing and challenging characters, and to step into the world of the show which is already loved by fans and bring Jacob to life is really exciting.

"Having lived in the US since shooting Nashville, it’ll be great to be back on British screens and to explore a troubled and complex character, which is unlike anything I've done before."