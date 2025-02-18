Gogglebox's Siddiqui family inundated with support after sad death

The Siddiqui family from Gogglebox has been inundated with support after the Channel 4 stars shared the sad news that their beloved cat, Rufus, had died at the age of 15.

The family shared the sad news on Instagram alongside an image carousel of the exotic shorthair that featured the puss lounging in the sun, playing with Christmas decorations, and sitting as the younger children in the family marked major milestones in their lives.

Alongside the sweet images and a pair of angel wing emojis, the family penned: "Goodnight our beautiful boy Rufus. 15 and a half years wasn't long enough, you were and always will be a big part of our lives.

"The most chilled, cuddly, and beautiful boy who made us a family right back at the beginning. Lots of memories that we will never forget, and we are truly grateful to have known and loved you. Sleep tight, our handsome boy."

© Instagram Rufus sadly died at the age of 15

Fans were quick to offer their support to the grieving family, with one posting: "So sorry. They could live 50 years, and it wouldn't be long enough," while a second posted: "So sorry to hear the sad news. They are just like family. Thinking of you all."

Rufus had occasionally made cameo appearances on the show, where he would often be seen sitting on the lap of one of the family members as they watched the biggest TV moments of the week.

© Instagram The Siddiqui family doted on their kitty

The sad news comes shortly after the family celebrated a milestone moment as family patriarch Sid marked his 80th birthday. The Siddiquis shared a heartfelt post to mark the occasion, posting a montage of their birthday festivities alongside a sweet tribute.

"Happy 80th Birthday to the main man himself," they wrote. "Lots of fun getting together with the family for a birthday lunch to celebrate."

© Instagram The family shared special memories of their beloved pet

The Siddiquis have been part of Gogglebox since its debut, making them one of the longest-running families on the show. Their witty remarks and warm family dynamic have made them a firm favourite among fans.

Sid, a retired engineer, appears alongside his sons Baasit and Umar, while their brother Raza makes occasional guest appearances.

© @baasitsiddiqui/X The family are popular members of the Gogglebox family

The Derby-based family is known for their light-hearted banter and sharp observations, with Sid often bringing a calm and measured presence to the trio's commentary.