Claudia Winkleman reveals she was 'told off' while hosting hit show

Claudia Winkleman is best-known as the face of The Traitors and as a co-presenter on Strictly Come Dancing, but the presenter is also the star of Channel 4 quiz One Question.

On the show, contestants attempt to win a large cash sum as they attempt to answer a singular question, with there being sixteen possible answers. Contestants have to whittle down the incorrect answers in an attempt to win £100,000.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Relive Claudia Winkleman's most iconic outfits

However, as Claudia is hopeful that the contestants will walk away with the life-changing amount of money, show bosses have had to intervene in order to make sure the presenter doesn't give away the answers.

The mum-of-three previously explained: "I really want to help them [the contestants]. But that's why they don't give me the questions, and certainly not the answers, before we're in the studio."

© Channel 4 Claudia is the face of One Question

She added: "No one trusts me. When we did one of the run throughs and I knew the answer, the bosses were like 'Stop winking and making strange noises'."

Claudia is seemingly well-known for sharing spoilers, with the presenter previously joking that she isn't even allowed to know the cast of Strictly Come Dancing until they're announced.

© BBC Claudia has joked about giving away spoilers

However, the 53-year-old revealed in an interview with HELLO! and other media outlets that she had recently started channelling her daughter when it came to potential spoilers.

When quizzed about her ideal guests for the celebrity version of the show, which is due to be broadcast later this year, she says: "Cool. By the way, that's my favourite thing – my 18-year-old says it all the time.

© Getty The star has taken advice on not sharing spoilers

"If I say: 'I've got your favourite cereal,' or if she doesn't want to answer me, she says: 'Cool.'"

When pressed on her ideal contestant, Claudia said: "I can't answer that. I'm grateful for anyone who comes. We're very grateful to the people who have taken part who want to come and play. Plus Barack Obama!"