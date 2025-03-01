Gogglebox viewers highlight strange BBC 'snub' on Channel 4 series

Gogglebox returned to Channel 4 for another week of TV commentary, but fans were left distracted after noticing a major omission from the latest episode.

While the show featured clips from Britain's Got Talent, Coronation Street, The Fear Clinic, and Claudia Winkleman's new quiz show One Question, viewers quickly realised that there were no BBC programmes included.

Fans question lack of BBC content

© Channel 4 Gogglebox was back on Channel 4

As the episode aired, viewers took to social media to point out what they saw as a deliberate snub. Many noted that even EastEnders, which was celebrating its 40th anniversary with a week of special episodes, failed to make the cut.

One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "They never put BBC1 or BBC2 clips on. Why? #Gogglebox."

Another questioned the absence of the long-running soap: "Weird that Gogglebox hasn't shown EastEnders for its 40th anniversary #Gogglebox."

A third added: "#Gogglebox not reacting to any #EastEnders is so weird."

Others had been expecting it to feature, with one viewer posting: "I was expecting #Gogglebox to include #EastEnders this week. Seems odd that it didn't."

Why does Gogglebox rarely feature BBC shows?

© Channel 4 Gogglebox viewers have spotted something strange about the series

While Channel 4 has not officially addressed why BBC shows are often missing from Gogglebox, there have been previous discussions about rights issues and broadcaster competition.

As a Channel 4 programme, Gogglebox primarily focuses on content from its own network alongside ITV and streaming services. BBC programmes do occasionally feature, but their absence has become a frequent talking point among viewers.

In previous seasons, BBC dramas and documentaries have made it into the lineup, but the network's biggest shows, including Strictly Come Dancing and The Apprentice, are rarely seen on the show.

Behind the scenes of Gogglebox

© Channel 4 Viewers were so happy to see Gogglebox back on TV

The Gogglebox cast, which includes favourites such as the Malones and the Warner sisters, follow strict rules while filming.

Former cast member Tom Malone Jr. previously revealed that while they often appear with drinks in hand, they are not allowed to be intoxicated while filming.

"We weren't allowed to order or drink alcohol because I don't think the show would work if we were all there slurring our words," he told the press.

© Instagram Ellie Warner and Izzi Warner sitting on two chairs while filming Gogglebox at Izzi's home in Leeds

Another former star, Paige Deville, also claimed that producers sometimes asked participants to rewatch scenes to ensure their reactions were captured from different angles.

Despite the strict rules, cast members do receive a small payment for their time, as well as takeaway meals during filming.

Gogglebox continues on Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4.