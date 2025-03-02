Channel 4 viewers can't believe they missed 'one of the best TV dramas' of 2024

Channel 4 viewers are only just discovering After The Party, a gripping drama that has been hailed as one of the most underrated series of the year.
The New Zealand-made show originally aired in 2023 before landing on Channel 4's streaming platform in late 2024. Now, as more people catch up, the series is being called a "masterpiece" and "must-watch television."
What is After The Party about?
The six-part drama follows Penny, played by Robyn Malcolm, a teacher whose life unravels after she accuses her ex-husband Phil (played by Peter Mullan) of sexually assaulting a minor at his own birthday party.
As Penny faces the fallout from her accusation, she is met with scepticism, suspicion, and hostility, leaving viewers questioning who to believe. The tension-filled series has kept audiences gripped with its unpredictable twists and complex moral dilemmas.
At the time of its release, The Guardian praised the show, writing: "If this had been released earlier in the year, it would surely have topped the best TV of the year lists all over the world."
Viewers react to After The Party
Fans who have only just stumbled across the series are taking to social media to express their shock that the show wasn't a bigger hit upon its release.
One viewer wrote on X: "Absolute masterpiece. I binged it in one day. If you haven't watched #AfterTheParty yet, stop what you're doing and start now. 100%."
Another said: "Just finished binge-watching what I suspect is one of the most under-rated dramas of 2024. CH4's NZ drama #AfterTheParty. The twists and turns were expected, but the ending was definitely worth the wait. Brilliant acting!"
A third viewer was left unsettled by the series' themes: "#AfterTheParty is superb. (...) This drama has you asking questions & doubting your instincts to the very end."
Another praised the lead performance: "#AfterTheParty fits perfectly in the 'what would you do?' thriller sub-genre. I'd have moved continents & given up, but this show expertly crafted a character incapable of letting injustice go unpunished, whatever the personal cost. What a role, what a performance. #RobynMalcolm."
Despite its growing popularity, After The Party will remain a one-off series.
Although the final episode leaves Penny's fate open-ended, the show's producer Helen Bowden confirmed there are no plans for a second season.
Speaking to Deadline, she said: "There have been a lot of calls on the socials for a sequel, I think because Penny is such a great character and the world of Wellington looks so stunning, but no, After The Party is a one-off story. We don't want to outstay our welcome."
After The Party is available to stream on Channel 4's website now.