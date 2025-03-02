Channel 4 viewers can't believe they missed 'one of the best TV dramas' of 2024

Channel 4 viewers are only just discovering After The Party, a gripping drama that has been hailed as one of the most underrated series of the year.

The New Zealand-made show originally aired in 2023 before landing on Channel 4's streaming platform in late 2024. Now, as more people catch up, the series is being called a "masterpiece" and "must-watch television."

WATCH: After the Party's trailer

What is After The Party about?

© Channel 4 After the Party has been huge hit with Channel 4 viewers

The six-part drama follows Penny, played by Robyn Malcolm, a teacher whose life unravels after she accuses her ex-husband Phil (played by Peter Mullan) of sexually assaulting a minor at his own birthday party.

As Penny faces the fallout from her accusation, she is met with scepticism, suspicion, and hostility, leaving viewers questioning who to believe. The tension-filled series has kept audiences gripped with its unpredictable twists and complex moral dilemmas.

At the time of its release, The Guardian praised the show, writing: "If this had been released earlier in the year, it would surely have topped the best TV of the year lists all over the world."

Viewers react to After The Party

© Channel 4 Viewers can't believe they missed After the Party on Channel 4 last year

Fans who have only just stumbled across the series are taking to social media to express their shock that the show wasn't a bigger hit upon its release.

One viewer wrote on X: "Absolute masterpiece. I binged it in one day. If you haven't watched #AfterTheParty yet, stop what you're doing and start now. 100%."

Another said: "Just finished binge-watching what I suspect is one of the most under-rated dramas of 2024. CH4's NZ drama #AfterTheParty. The twists and turns were expected, but the ending was definitely worth the wait. Brilliant acting!"

© Channel 4 Penny (Robyn Malcolm), Marion (Dra McKay) in After The Party

A third viewer was left unsettled by the series' themes: "#AfterTheParty is superb. (...) This drama has you asking questions & doubting your instincts to the very end."

Another praised the lead performance: "#AfterTheParty fits perfectly in the 'what would you do?' thriller sub-genre. I'd have moved continents & given up, but this show expertly crafted a character incapable of letting injustice go unpunished, whatever the personal cost. What a role, what a performance. #RobynMalcolm."

Despite its growing popularity, After The Party will remain a one-off series.

Although the final episode leaves Penny's fate open-ended, the show's producer Helen Bowden confirmed there are no plans for a second season.

Speaking to Deadline, she said: "There have been a lot of calls on the socials for a sequel, I think because Penny is such a great character and the world of Wellington looks so stunning, but no, After The Party is a one-off story. We don't want to outstay our welcome."

After The Party is available to stream on Channel 4's website now.