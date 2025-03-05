Midsomer Murders star joins Beyond Paradise series 3 as star-studded guest cast revealed

The BBC has revealed the star-studded guest cast for Beyond Paradise series three, with the likes of Midsomer Murders actor Jason Hughes, Outnumbered star Hugh Dennis and Men Behaving Badly actress Caroline Quentin joining the cast.

Kris Marshall stars as DI Humphrey Goodman in the Death in Paradise spin-off, which is set in the picturesque seaside town of Shipton Abbott.

WATCH: Have you caught up with Beyond Paradise series 2?

First-look images show guest star Hugh in the role of local councillor Arthur Donelan, while Steve Oram (DI Ray) and Gabby Best (Changing Ends) play Humphrey and Esther's Cornish policing counterparts.

Chizzy Akudolu (Holby City) returns as Reverend Kate, while Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean) and Caroline Quentin (Men Behaving Badly) play farming rivals George Ellis and Lotty Lewes. The photos also introduce Bella Rei Blue Stevenson as Rosie, Humphrey and Martha's new foster placement.

© Getty Midsomer Murders star Jason Hughes guest stars in the new series

Also joining the cast of series three are Angela Curran (Doc Martin), Abra Thompson (Showtrial), Joseph Ollman (Queenie), Alexandra Gilbreath (Not Going Out), Alicia Charles (Pheonix Rise), Matthew Gravelle (Silent Witness), Brandon Fellows (Dead Hot), Abdul Salis (Love Actually), Silas Carson (Star Wars), Syreeta Kumar (Fool Me Once), Amy Morgan (Mr Selfridge), Oliver Hembrough (The White Princess), Murray McArthur (Wonka), Dean Boodaghians-Nolan (House of the Dragon), and more.

© JOSS BARRATT Hugh Dennis guest stars in the new series of Beyond Paradise

Reprising their roles alongside Kris are Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd, Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams, Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford, Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd and Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins.

Jamie Bamber will also return as Archie Hughes, alongside Jade Harrison as CS Charlie Woods and Melina Sinadinou as Zoe Williams.

© JOSS BARRATT Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton star in Beyond Paradise

Fans can also expect to see the return of Chris Jenks as Josh Woods, Eva Feiler as Nurse Lucy, Amalia Vitale as Hannah.

The new series sees the team face a fresh set of baffling cases, including "a body discovered in a river on the county border, a perplexing chocolate box poisoning, a long-standing farming feud, and a spiking incident at sea".

© JOSS BARRATT The series returns to BBC One soon

The synopsis continues: "Away from the police station, Martha and Humphrey must overcome unexpected hurdles as foster parents, while the reappearance of Martha’s old flame Archie presents an unexpected challenge. Meanwhile, Esther experiences a surprising twist in her personal life, Anne confronts painful memories following a health scare, and Kelby embarks on a transformative journey of self-discovery."

Beyond Paradise series three comes to BBC One and iPlayer soon.