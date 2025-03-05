Michael Weatherly reveals next adventure after wrapping NCIS: Tony & Ziva

Michael Weatherly is enjoying a well-deserved break after an eight-month shoot in Budapest. The actor, who recently wrapped production on NCIS: Tony & Ziva, prepared to embark on his next adventure in Europe.

Taking to Instagram, Michael, 56, shared a new selfie. "The dawning realization that it's time to go on another ski vacation," he penned in the caption. "Last year was zesty Zermatt… this year will be a St. Moritz special. I'm spending a lot of time in Europe, aren't I?"

Among the comments, fans questioned if Michael would be joined by his beloved family in Switzerland. A proud father-of-three, the TV star shares his youngest son, Liam, and daughter Olivia with his wife of 15 years, Bojana Jankovic. Michael is also a father to August, 29, whom he welcomed with his ex, Amelia Heinle, in 1996.

A much-needed respite after months of filming, Michael's vacation comes almost two weeks after he made an announcement. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the 56-year-old revealed that he was taking time out to relax.

"Ahhh… finally wrapping Season 1 of NCIS: Tony & Ziva… and feeling how much I love bath tubs," he wrote alongside a snap.

As fans raced to comment, one asked Michael if the show had been given an air date yet. "It's like UFO's… I know more, but I can't tell you yet because of top secret blah blah blah," he replied.

Set to premiere in 2025, Michael and his co-star Cote de Pablo have remained tight-lipped about the series, although fans have been treated to a synopsis. It states: "Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris.

"Since then – and where we find them in the new Paramount+ original series – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together.

WATCH: Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo confirm name of new NCIS spin-off

"When Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after."

As well as the synopsis, Michael has also shared some behind the scenes snippets from set. Back in September, the father-of-three uploaded a photo which appeared to be taken in a zoo or animal sanctuary. "From the set of #ncis:tony&ziva, it's all about the camels," teased Michael.

"Magician and writer extraordinaire @johnthemcnamara crafts our new story and wonders await…"