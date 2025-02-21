NCIS star Michael Weatherly makes exciting announcement about Tony & Ziva spin-off – fans delighted

It's official, filming on the hotly-anticipated NCIS spin-off, NCIS: Tony & Ziva, has wrapped. Michael Weatherly, who stars as Tony DiNozzo shared the exciting news with his X followers on Thursday as he enjoyed a well-deserved soak in a bathtub.

Sharing a selfie taken from his soapy tub, Michael announced the exciting news. "Ahhh… finally wrapping Season 1 of NCIS: Tony & Ziva… and feeling how much I love bathtubs," penned the 56-year-old.

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their excitement, with one person writing: "I can't wait!" while another added: "I can't wait for the Tony & Ziva comeback. I'm so excited to see what happens next with them. There are so many questions. Thank you so much for bringing them back."

The ten-episode series is expected to air on Paramount+ in 2025, with a premiere date yet to be announced.

© SOPA Images Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo star in NCIS: Tony & Ziva

The show will follow Tony and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) as they go on the run in Europe after Tony's security company is attacked.

The full synopsis reads: "Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris.

© CBS Photo Archive The pair reprise their roles as Tony and Ziva in the upcoming spin-off

"Since then – and where we find them in the new Paramount+ original series – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together.

"When Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after."

WATCH: Fans last saw Tony DiNozzo in season 21 of NCIS

Speaking about the upcoming episodes at MIPCOM in Cannes last October, Michael said the show would have "an international, global feel," and teased action-packed sequences. "We do a lot of running," he revealed, adding that it was a "highly physical production process".

Michael and Cote lead a cast of familiar faces, which includes Downton Abbey star Julian Ovenden in the role of Secretary General of Interpol, Jonah, while Oppenheimer's James D'Arcy plays high-ranking official at Interpol, Henry.

© Getty The majority of filming took place in Budapest

Amita Suman (Shadow and Bone) also stars as Claudette, the chief technical officer at Tony's private security company, while Isla Gie (Foundation) plays Tali and Lara Rossi (The Watch) plays Sophie, Tali's caretaker with a background in the Special Air Service (SAS).

Nassima Benchicou (Emily in Paris), Terence Maynard (Coronation Street), and Maximilian Osinski (Ted Lasso) round out the main cast.