The Rookie cast out of costume: Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, Melissa O'Neill and more

When it comes to The Rookie, police uniforms and bulletproof vests make up most of the costume department. But, when the cast isn't busy filming high-speed chases or heading out on patrol, Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter and Melissa O'Neill get to have more fun with their real-world wardrobes. Here, we take a look at their most stylish red carpet moments…

Nathan Fillion Nathan Fillion is known and loved for playing John Nolan. But, when he's off the clock, the actor loves a sharp suit, and he's not afraid to experiment with bold prints. Pictured in 2022, Nathan donned a black and navy velvet number to attend the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Award ceremony.

Eric Winter From tailored two-pieces to a classic jeans and shirt combo, Eric Winter always looks cool on the red carpet. Joining his wife, actress Roselyn Sanchez, at the opening night performance of One Of The Good Ones, the actor teamed a timeless black jacket with a grey T-shirt, jeans and sneakers.



Melissa O'Neil Lucy Chen's boho style never fails to impress, and in real life, Melissa O'Neil has an equally enviable wardrobe. While attending the Disney Upfront in May, the actress wowed in a sunshine yellow mesh top, a silver satin skirt and nude heels.

Jenna Dewan Jenna Dewan knows how to work a red carpet! One of our favourite looks of hers is the floral off-the-shoulder midi dress that she rocked at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala in 2021. To complete her ensemble, Jenna added gold Jimmy Choo heels and droplet earrings.

Alyssa Diaz Like her on-screen counterpart, Angela Lopez, Alyssa Diaz loves an edgy look. For her recent appearance at the Disney Upfront, the actress gave off vampy vibes in a flowing black and silver dress complete with a plunging neckline and a daring leg split.



Mekia Cox Mekia Cox has a lot of fun with her wardrobe away from the show. While attending the Walt Disney Company Emmy Awards party in January, the Nyla Harper actress looked beautiful in a bubblegum pink dress – anyone else getting Carrie Bradshaw vibes?!