The Rookie star Melissa O'Neil inundated with support after 'devastating' loss

The Rookie actress Melissa O'Neil has been inundated with support after revealing the heartbreaking passing of her beloved dog, Tehya.

Taking to social media earlier this month, the 36-year-old said she was "devastated" and "not ready" to say goodbye to her canine companion, who was 12 and a half years old when she died.

© Instagram Melissa shared the sad news on social media

In a screenshot taken by a fan, who reposted the message on TikTok, Melissa penned: "Hello friends, Tehya has had a hard and sweet last couple of days.

"She has spent her days in the front yard sunbathing with some good friends and her nights have held really difficult episodes that the medications have not been able to remedy. Last night was particularly difficult and she almost made her transition."

Melissa, who plays Lucy Chen in The Rookie, continued: "Today around 11am, a doctor will be coming to the house to help Tehya make her transition in comfort and peace. I invite you to tune in around that time in whatever way is meaningful to you to send her love on her journey. You can light a candle, you can use a photo you have of her, or with you and her together - to connect with her spirit."

© Disney/Mike Taing Melissa stars in The Rookie

The actress, who lives in Los Angeles, concluded: "She is such a good and sweet girl."

The announcement came after Melissa revealed that Tehya had "entered her hospice process" in an update shared on social media.

Fans shared their condolences on social media, with one person writing: "Sorry for your loss Melissa," while another added: "We're all so sorry, you gave her the best life she could've possibly had."

WATCH: Melissa stars in The Rookie season 7 - watch the trailer

Tehya's passing comes two years after the loss of Melissa's other beloved dog, Hercules, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2022.

Taking to Instagram in March 2023, Melissa paid tribute to her four-legged friend, who she said was "loving and graceful beyond imagination" through the pain of his terminal illness.

© Instagram Melissa's dog Hercules passed away two years ago

"I miss you very much," wrote the TV star. "Thank you for loving me unconditionally in the way that you did. Thank you for being such an ambassador for your breed. You really helped people heal their feelings around big dogs, around pitbulls… around dogs in general."

Melissa is best known for playing Lucy Chen in ABC's The Rookie. She stars alongside Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter and Alyssa Diaz in the police procedural, which is currently airing its seventh season.