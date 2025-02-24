Nathan Fillion celebrates major news with The Rookie cast

Nathan Fillion is celebrating a milestone achievement. Taking to Instagram, the actor penned his gratitude after marvelling at The Rookie's unprecedented viewing figures.

Re-sharing a post, which stated that season seven had earned the show its best delivery among adults aged 18-49 in five years, Nathan also learned that The Rookie had scored a new all-time high for episode views across Hulu and Disney+.

Delighted with The Rookie's success, Nathan commended his fellow cast and crew members in the caption. "I know, I say it all the time. I couldn't be more proud of what this show has accomplished," he began.

"It honestly couldn't happen to a more talented, kind, and deserving group of people. Cast, crew, writers, staff, and of course, [showrunner] Alexi [Hawley]. My thanks go out to all the fans, too. You keep this show going by continuing to tune in, and for that, I am truly grateful."

WATCH: Have you been watching season seven of The Rookie?

Among the comments, Nathan's co-stars also responded to the news, with Jenna Dewan writing: "So proud to be a part of this special show."

"Well said Nathan!! So proud and excited to be a part of @therookieabc," agreed Shawn Ashmore. Meanwhile, Lisseth Chavez and Deric Augustine also replied, using the praying and raised hands emojis.

Currently airing its seventh season, fans have been tuning into The Rookie since January, with the series finale slated to air on May 13. As of right now, there's no word on an eighth instalment, but if viewing figures are anything to go by, ABC will likely give it the green light.

© Instagram ABC is yet to renew The Rookie for an eighth instalment

In the meantime, Jenna Dewan, who plays Nathan's on-screen wife, Bailey Nune, has dished on what's to come in the latter half of season seven. Following a rift between Bailey and John, the actress told TV Insider that in the couple's case, "time heals" all.

"The great thing about both of them is that they continue throughout the episodes coming up to keep taking accountability for their side of things, and that creates more healing. It creates them to understand, wow, we've really been through the fire and back and we still love each other, and there's a lot of trust in that.

© Disney/Raymond Liu Jenna Dewan has teased what's to come for Bailey and John in The Rookie

"At the same time, there's always new things for us to tackle and it's never boring from Nolan and Bailey ever," continued Jenna. "And so there's something about that excitement and that unpredictability that really works for both of them and as a couple."

She added that "there's a lot of stabilizing to come" for Bailey and John too, as they finally move on from everything that her abusive ex-husband Jason (played by Steve Kazee) had put them through.